Los Angeles Rams radio network affiliate stations list

In 2022, Los Angeles Rams games are carried on radio stations all over California. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Rams radio broadcasts, which originate from Rams Radio flagship station KSPN/710 AM and KCBS-FM/93.1 FM in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams’ flagship radio stations are KSPN (710 AM) and KCBS-FM (93.1 FM) in the Los Angeles market. Other stations around California, including 50,000 watt AM 1090 XEPRS in Tijuana-San Diego (“The Mighty 1090”) also carry the broadcasts.

Rams Radio Affiliates in California, per TheRams.com:

Market - Station

Banning - KMET 1490 AM

Palm Springs - KKUU-HD2

Santa Maria - KSMA 1240 AM & 99.5 FM

Lancaster - KAVL 610 AM & 106.7 FM

San Diego - XTRA 1360 AM

Riverside / Inland Empire - KTIE 590 AM

Spanish Speaking Affiliates

The Rams can also be heard on Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM, the team’s official Spanish language flagship radio station, with play-by-play announcer Troy Santiago and color analyst Ricardo Lopez.

Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM’s game broadcast will air on the following affiliates:

Pomona, CA - KTMZ/1220 AM

Bakersfield, CA - KWAC/1490 AM

Fresno, CA - KGST/1600 AM

Riverside, CA - KCAL/1410 AM

Oxnard/Ventura, CA - KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM