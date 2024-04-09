UFL star could be Rams’ special teams savior

Few teams in the NFL have a definitive need at kicker like the Los Angeles Rams do and they might want to turn their attention to Michigan for a UFL star who could land a lucrative deal when his season is over. That kicker is Jake Bates and he represents an opportunity that the Rams might not want to let slip away.

In two games, Bates has regularly been good from over 60 yards, including a game-winning 64-yarder in Week 1 to beat the St. Louis Battlehawks. The official make came after Bates hit the same 64-yard kick right after a timeout was called, so he actually made it twice. Then in Week 2, Bates was good from 62 right before the half.

A 64 YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN!!!!



(via @XFL2023)pic.twitter.com/Oeaz4KUqot — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) March 30, 2024

The only NFL player to make 60-yard kicks in back to back games is recent Rams kicker Brett Maher, who did it with the Cowboys in 2019.

The reason Bates hasn’t been on as many NFL radars is that he didn’t attempt any field goals in college, instead serving as a kickoff specialist at Arkansas. According to Bates, he also never made any kicks in high school, so when he gets to the NFL, Bates will be kicking field goals for only the second time in his life, the first being right now in the USFL.

However, Bates’ domination from deep—he has also made a 50+ yard field goal as his only other attempt this season—should make him an easy signing for an NFL team. When it is allowed. Teams can contact the Michigan Panthers about Bates, but they can’t contact him or his agent until the season is over.

Mike Nolan: NFL teams are breaking the rules contacting Jake Bates. https://t.co/vYi9AzpedJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 9, 2024

Bates was in the Houston Texans camp last year but there were obviously no expectations that he’d push Ka’imi Fairbairn given his lack of kicking history. No other teams knew that Bates would be someone worth signing, including the Rams, who went with Maher and Lucas Havrisik after a horrendous training camp competition.

Now that the Rams only have Tanner Brown on the roster, we should expect them to possibly be one of the teams calling Bates before they are allowed to do so. Better than calling never.