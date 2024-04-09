Former Rams international pathway prospect signs with division rival

The Los Angeles Rams gave it two years with Max Pircher, a massive 6’8 human from Italy who joined the team in 2021 as part of the International Pathway Program that seeks to integrate athletes from other countries into a primarily U.S.-only sport. This program has given the league such players as Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, who recently signed a three-year, $66 million extension with Philadelphia.

Pircher hasn’t been as lucky but he is continuing his NFL career efforts and signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

The Seahawks signed offensive tackle Max Pircher and released RB Bryant Koback — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 9, 2024

Pircher was on the Rams practice squad in 2021 and 2022 as an exemption who didn’t count against the roster count. I suppose his development didn’t go as hoped because L.A. let him go to the Detroit Lions in 2023. Pircher was on Detroit’s practice squad last year but the Lions didn’t give him a reserve/future contract offer and he became a free agent. Pircher is now with the Seahawks, a team that hired former Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz as the passing game coordinator so it’s a reunion of sorts.

This is the second former Rams offensive lineman who the Seahawks have signed this year, following Tremayne Anchrum.