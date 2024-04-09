 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams should consider a Hollywood homecoming for ex-UCLA QB

LA should explore trading for Browns backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the Rams’ new QB3

By Evan Craig
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

With the free agent signing of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Los Angeles Rams should not have a need at quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. Emphasis on should not. However, it’s fairly questionable behind Stafford and Jimmy G on the depth chart. Second-year QB Stetson Bennett remains an unknown so should LA consider a Hollywood homecoming for former UCLA starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson?

DTR was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The ex-Bruins star was a two-time Second-team All-Pac-12 selection, yet his time in the pros has been a rough transition to say the least.

After performing well in preseason, Thompson-Robinson was named the backup behind Deshaun Watson. Dorian was thrust into the lineup in Week 4 against the eventual AFC top-seeded Ravens. Cleveland was blown out 28-3 in DTR’s first career start as the rookie was intercepted three times and took four sacks, finishing with a 25.3 passer rating.

Overall, the UCLA product went 1-2 in his three starts, completing 53.6 percent of his passes with a 1-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Following his last start in Denver, Thompson-Robinson was eventually benched for veteran Joe Flacco. There were some promising moments like his game-winning drive versus the Steelers in Week 11.

Dorian was drafted to the NFL’s ultimate QB purgatory. There was a very slim chance he would actually show anything there right away, regardless of his stellar preseason showing. Preseason proves very little — just ask Pittsburgh about how that worked out for Kenny Pickett.

Of course, being randomly inserted into the lineup whenever Watson suffered a boo-boo certainly didn’t help matters. Thompson-Robinson was clearly not ready for the spotlight and the Browns (and that pesky injury bug) did him no favors. The reason I say the Rams should take a chance on DTR is because the team has a quality environment that could potentially help revive his career.

Sean McVay has proven he can get the most out of afterthoughts like Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz to name a couple. Plus in LA, there should not be any pressure on Thompson-Robinson to start immediately with a healthy Stafford and Garoppolo ahead of him. The reason I called Stetson Bennett an unknown earlier is based on his availability for this upcoming season. How reliable of a QB3 can Bennett be after missing all of 2023 while dealing with personal matters?

While trading for DTR would not be a sexy move by any stretch of the imagination, it would be a low-risk transaction that could give the UCLA kid a much-needed second chance.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...