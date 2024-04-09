Rams should consider a Hollywood homecoming for ex-UCLA QB

With the free agent signing of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Los Angeles Rams should not have a need at quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. Emphasis on should not. However, it’s fairly questionable behind Stafford and Jimmy G on the depth chart. Second-year QB Stetson Bennett remains an unknown so should LA consider a Hollywood homecoming for former UCLA starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson?

DTR was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The ex-Bruins star was a two-time Second-team All-Pac-12 selection, yet his time in the pros has been a rough transition to say the least.

After performing well in preseason, Thompson-Robinson was named the backup behind Deshaun Watson. Dorian was thrust into the lineup in Week 4 against the eventual AFC top-seeded Ravens. Cleveland was blown out 28-3 in DTR’s first career start as the rookie was intercepted three times and took four sacks, finishing with a 25.3 passer rating.

Overall, the UCLA product went 1-2 in his three starts, completing 53.6 percent of his passes with a 1-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Following his last start in Denver, Thompson-Robinson was eventually benched for veteran Joe Flacco. There were some promising moments like his game-winning drive versus the Steelers in Week 11.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played his ass off against the Steelers, fighting every play to help the #Browns win that game. It’s great to see how much this game meant to DTR, and we know he’ll be leading the offense with this same passion every week.



Even though DTR’s CMP% was… pic.twitter.com/gBGXLq7bnx — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) November 21, 2023

Dorian was drafted to the NFL’s ultimate QB purgatory. There was a very slim chance he would actually show anything there right away, regardless of his stellar preseason showing. Preseason proves very little — just ask Pittsburgh about how that worked out for Kenny Pickett.

Of course, being randomly inserted into the lineup whenever Watson suffered a boo-boo certainly didn’t help matters. Thompson-Robinson was clearly not ready for the spotlight and the Browns (and that pesky injury bug) did him no favors. The reason I say the Rams should take a chance on DTR is because the team has a quality environment that could potentially help revive his career.

Sean McVay has proven he can get the most out of afterthoughts like Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz to name a couple. Plus in LA, there should not be any pressure on Thompson-Robinson to start immediately with a healthy Stafford and Garoppolo ahead of him. The reason I called Stetson Bennett an unknown earlier is based on his availability for this upcoming season. How reliable of a QB3 can Bennett be after missing all of 2023 while dealing with personal matters?

While trading for DTR would not be a sexy move by any stretch of the imagination, it would be a low-risk transaction that could give the UCLA kid a much-needed second chance.