Random Ramsom: They wanted Sam Howell ‘badly’

Report: Rams ‘wanted Sam Howell badly’ but got outbid by Seahawks (ramswire)
“A Day 3 pick-swap isn’t exactly a high price to pay, so if the Rams really did want him that badly, they should’ve been able to get something done.
Howell started all 17 games for the Commanders last year, leading the NFL with 612 pass attempts and 21 interceptions. He did have 21 touchdown passes and completed 63.4% of his passes, but he struggled with turnovers.
Still only 23 years old, Howell would’ve been a good, young quarterback to bring in, but the Rams missed out and will now hope Stetson Bennett can show some signs of being a potential successor behind Stafford.”
“That’s probably one of the best rookie performances from any position that I got the opportunity to watch.” @AaronDonald97 was impressed with @AsapPuka from the start (via @greenlight) pic.twitter.com/8IAym4e2MU— NFL (@NFL) April 8, 2024
