SB Nation NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Rams make big trade for left tackle Joe Alt

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL Draft, they are a team that has typically been aggressive and made moves in the first round. It would not be a surprise to see them do the same next month when they hold the 19th overall pick.

In this year’s SB Nation NFL Mock Draft, that’s exactly why I took a more aggressive approach. There are players in this class who are worthing trading up for from 19. After losing a lot of the upper-level talent on the roster over the past two seasons, the Rams need to make adding that caliber of talent a priority.

As quarterbacks went 1-2-3-4, elite-level talent was almost certainly going to fall into the back-half of the top 10. My initial target was Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. However, Odunze went to the New York Giants at No. 6. While my eyes got big for a second as Malik Nabers fell to No. 7, the Tennessee Titans sprinted to the podium with their selection.

However, that left one player that I was still very interested in at No. 8. All it took was getting a deal done. With Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt still on the board, at the very least a phone call had to made to the Atlanta Falcons. It didn’t take long and a deal to move up was complete.

To trade up into the top 10 at No. 8 I gave up 19th overall, a 2025 first-round pick, and the 83rd overall pick in the third round. Keeping this year’s second-round pick was important, which is why I opted for the 2025 first-round pick instead. The Rams could still move back in the second round and pick up an extra late third or a fourth-round pick to make up for the loss of pick 83.

This move allows the Rams to continue adding to this year’s roster and add pieces for the future which is important for their current team-build. It’s a somewhat hefty price, but we won’t be talking about what it took to get Joe Alt when he’s an All-Pro-caliber left tackle for 15 years. There are a few blue-chip caliber players in this draft class and Alt is one of them.

Here's a preview from Episode 2 of the Trench Warfare 2024 Draft film room with special guest Notre Dame LT Joe Alt detailing his ability to recover at a high level pic.twitter.com/umL5fKdWh4 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 22, 2024

The Rams continue to invest in the offensive line after signing Jonah Jackson and Kevin Dotson in free agency. Keeping Matthew Stafford upright and giving him time to throw remains a top priority. Sean McVay’s offense has been at its best when the offensive line is among the best in the NFL. The effect that Andrew Whitworth had on the offense for five years can’t be understated. Alt gives them the potential for that caliber of player for a decade.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the offensive line is among the top-three most likely positions that the Rams take with their first pick. The Rams are currently +500 to draft an offensive lineman as their first selection, behind defensive line/EDGE (-200) and cornerback (+450).