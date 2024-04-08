Could Brock Bowers slip to the Rams? A look at his best draft fits.

Georgia’s Brock Bowers has been a top tight end prospect and sure-fire first rounder for over a year. Ignoring position values, Bowers is a clear top 10 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class; however, highly drafted tight ends—which are fairly rare—often have difficulty making impacts early on in their careers. While Bowers’ talent is clear, there are headwinds that could push him further down the draft order than one would initially think.

Offensive scheme and play calling matter

Offensive scheme and coaching are also very important to set young tight ends up for success. They need to be paired with play callers that understand how to make the most of their strengths and can cover up or mitigate their weaknesses, and we’ve seen very promising draft prospects that don’t carve out their niche until their second or third stop in the NFL.

Sam LaPorta, 2023’s breakout rookie tight end, is perhaps the best model for the position moving forward. One of the biggest holes in LaPorta’s game coming into the draft was his ability to make an impact as a blocker. That seems as if it would be important in Dan Campbell’s gritty offense with the Detroit Lions; however, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson continually put the rookie in positions where he could contribute in the passing game—particularly on third down and in the red zone. The Lions found ways to hide LaPorta’s blocking, whether by getting creative with their tackles as the sixth offensive lineman or bringing in a blocking tight end.

Campbell and Johnson are both branches off the Sean Payton coaching tree, and that group has a rich history of success at TE with the likes of Jimmy Graham, Jared Cook, Juwan Johnson, Marques Colston (WR hybrid), and others. It’s no surprise they were able to maximize the ability of their now-star rookie last year.

Where have recent top TE’s been drafted?

While there are a handful of players that have been selected in the top 10, of which Bowers certainly has the talent for, it’s important to remember that this is a position that usually lasts towards the back of the first round as teams look to maximize the value of their top draft pick.

Catching up on some Pro Day Notes regarding the #Titans



Brock Bowers: They're among the teams showing the most interest. LAC, TEN, CHI, and NYJ. Expectation is he won't fall out of the top-12



Kamari Lassiter: 4.52s-4.55s 40. Rams, GB, and TEN showing most interest — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) March 15, 2024

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons; 4th overall 2021

TJ Hockenson, Detroit Lions; 8th 2019

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos; 20th 2019

Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens; 25th 2018

OJ Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 19th 2017

Evan Engram, New York Giants; 23rd 2017

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns; 29th 2017

Some of these players have obviously been more successful than others, and most didn’t give the team that picked them the success you’d expect from a first round player. All but Pitts and Njoku have departed from their original teams, and the jury is still out on whether Pitts can be a difference maker for Atlanta. After being picked fourth overall, he could serve as a cautionary tale for taking Bowers early in 2024.

What are the best draft fits for Brock Bowers?

The sooner you start looking at Brock Bowers as a unicorn rather than a tight end, the better.



pic.twitter.com/W6JDIWfqw6 — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) April 7, 2024

Where could Bowers land in this draft? After taking into account how important coaching will be for him and the historic range for tight ends, these seem to be the best landing spots for the talented pass catcher:

#9 - Chicago Bears

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron worked with Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett during his time with the Los Angeles Rams and then the likes of Fant, Colby Parkinson, and Will Dissly when he called plays for the Seattle Seahawks. The Bears need all the weapons they can get to support Caleb Williams, and Bowers can fit as a big slot receiver and not interfere much with the production of Cole Kmet.

#10 - New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers and Bowers would be an instant match made in heaven, but is Nathaniel Hackett the right offensive mind to put the TE in a position to succeed? That may be a big gamble for a team looking to win now.

#12 - Denver Broncos

Sean Payton is a tight end whisperer. There’s no telling who will be under center for Denver this year, though Bowers could step in as the best pass catcher on a team that needs offensive fire power.

#18 - Cincinnati Bengals

Bowers would be a solid addition to the Bengals, who have moved on from Tyler Boyd this offseason and could part with Tee Higgins either this year or the next. No one wants to see Joe Burrow without a top shelf receiving corps, and this would be a smart way to restock the cupboard long-term.

#19 - Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee will miss the start of the season with a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs. The Rams drafted Davis Allen last year and he flashed promises, then they signed Colby Parkinson in free agency.

Still, Bowers could step in a fill a hybrid role with a skillset somewhat similar to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Sean McVay would be one of the best schematic fits for the young tight end.