Random Ramsdom: Team not needing a QB in the draft should be beneficial

The Los Angeles Rams are continuing to move forward with Matthew Stafford. LA has addressed their backup QB position and still could add another, but it does seem that the Rams plan to go with Stafford as their option A. The Rams not neccessarily needing to add a QB in round one ot two of the upcoming NFL Draft will allow them to address other positions. There are some projections that have as many as four or five quarterbacks being taken in round one of the draft, and other postitions players will be pushed down because of that.

This is such an exciting draft and the Rams seem to have a few things working in their favor including having Stafford on the roster now. Feel free to comment if you’d like! Please let us know your thoughts!

Enjoy your Monday, if you can try to safety enjoy the eclispe and thanks for hanging out at Turfshowtimes!

“Speculation about what other teams may do is a natural step for teams who are setting up their own draft boards. It makes little sense for the LA Rams at the 19th overall pick to invest extensive personnel hours into assessing the qualities of USC QB Caleb Williams. He will certainly be off the board by the time the third team steps up to the podium of this draft. So which positions are projected to be hit hardest in Round 1? If the Rams have no intentions of considering a quarterback prospect in the first round, then any and all quarterbacks selected in that round have the effect of pushing other prospects further down the board, and perhaps within reach of the Rams at 19.”

“Robinson’s lack of sack production (four in 2023) might scare off some teams, but I think his speed and bend could attract general manager Les Snead, who stays put to add another edge rusher with great potential to the squad,” Reuter said of his projection on NFL.com. Robinson spent his freshman season at Maryland, totaling 19 tackles and two sacks. He transferred to Penn State and made an instant impact in 2022, recording 26 total tackles (10 for a loss) and 5.5 sacks. He also forced and recovered a fumble in 12 games. In 2023, Robinson had 15 tackles (7.5 for loss) and four sacks. He forced two fumbles and recovered one.“

FOUNDation: A life-changing opportunity with the Rams.



Offering second chances to individuals impacted by incarceration and homelessness, in partnership with @BankofAmerica. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 5, 2024

“While the recent trade of veteran WR Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans may have no direct impact on the LA Rams, we believe that the ripple effects of that trade could benefit the team nevertheless. And to see how that may take place in a mock draft scenario, I wanted to put that theory to the test. As of today, the LA Rams possess the following picks in Rounds 1-4 in the 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1: 19 Round 2: 52 Round 3: 83, 99 Round 4: None Now, after the draft, the Buffalo Bills are likely scrambling to create options to restock their wide receiver room. One trade scenario that gives them the firepower in the right rounds of the draft to have the option to select a true plug-and-play wide receiver prospect is a trade that involves the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The proposed trade is as follows:”

Salute to a Legend! @quentin_lake reflects on playing with the GOAT defensive player, @AaronDonald97 From his relentless work ethic to dominating every practice, AD is just a different monster. Congrats on his retirement! @iamjohnthethird @iamdrizzy__ #aarondonald #larams pic.twitter.com/Q39Q6CGZ0c — NoBluffinPodcast (@nobluffinpod) April 7, 2024

Random Fandom: Gabriel Murphy draft profile (By Ferragamo15 on Apr 7, 2024)