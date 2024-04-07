Is Nate Wiggins an option for Rams after Tre’Davious White signing?

Early in the pre-draft process, the Los Angeles Rams were often connected to potential first round cornerback options including Clemson’s Nate Wiggins. In Chad Reuter’s three-round mock draft from February, he had L.A. taking Wiggins in the first round, edge Austin Booker in the second, right tackle Blake Fisher in the third, and kicker Cam Little.

Would Wiggins still be an option after signing Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White? Cornerback shouldn’t be ruled out.

1-19: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

2-52: EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

3-83: RT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

3-100: K Cam Little (!), Arkansas

The Rams may not feel it necessary to go cornerback in the first round because the defense does have so many needs upfront, but if Les Snead feels that the best football player remaining on the board happens to be a cornerback then it couldn’t hurt.

Wiggins is a 6’1, 173 lbs corner from Clemson who ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, but surprisingly the 1.59 10-yard split is a little slow. Lance Zeirlein compared him to Tyson Campbell:

Wiggins’ combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream. He’s tall, long and fast with rare recovery speed when beaten. Silky smooth lower-body movement allows him to mirror releases and trace routes without much effort. He can squeeze a little tighter from off-man coverage, while his range as a Cover 3 cornerback makes him a dangerous option to throw near. He plays with good recognition and elite burst to the throw, which could lead to Pro Bowl production if he can play with more consistent decisiveness. He needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size. Wiggins’ speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft.

Behind the Steel Curtain notes that Wiggins’ strengths include his speed obviously and being a ‘smooth’ athlete, while his weaknesses are being undersized and having late reaction hip movements.

TL;DR: Wiggins is an extremely athletic and aggressive defender with some size and technique questions. He’s a first round talent with the tools to succeed in both man and zone.

Through the process, Wiggins hasn’t had the jolt from the media that Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell has had but he hasn’t taken much of a hit either. He’s often been cited as a pick between 15-25 and usually the second or third corner after Mitchell and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold. There’s also Iowa’s Cooper DeJean and Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry.

No matter which cornerback it is, the Rams can’t guarantee that they’re going to be set at the position for long term or even for next season.

The team added Darious Williams but he’s never going to be a team’s number one corner, especially at this stage of his career. He was a great complement to Jalen Ramsey and continues to need a true number one on the other side. Tre’Davious White used to be that but he’s missed so much time in his career that it is not realistic to expect a full season and he’s only signed for 2024 as is.

The rest of the room is Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Tre Tomlinson, Quentin Lake, Shaun Jolly and Cam McCutcheon.

A player like Arnold or Wiggins or a different highly-ranked corner could have a key role in Week 1, if not starting, and his presence would help address a position that almost certainly is going to need another big addition in 2025 if it doesn’t happen now. The question people will have as they do every year with a cornerback class is, “Can we be so sure that we know who the best player is here and the best fit for us?”

Two years ago, the Chiefs stole Trent McDuffie at pick 21, just two spots ahead of Kaiir Elam, a corner who struggled and then missed almost all of his second season. That seems to often be the case, whether it is Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain Jr or A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson. If the Rams choose a corner, can they choose the right one?