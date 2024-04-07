Should the Rams still consider a cornerback early in the draft?

With the 2024 NFL Draft looming in less than three weeks, Los Angeles Rams fans are getting a daily dose of best possible scenarios, forum community mock drafts, and the age-old debate over production vs. traits. This offering is about cornerbacks.

A month ago, cornerback was a position of need for the Rams. Under contract, L.A. only had under-achievers DeCobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, un-tested Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, and practice squadder’s Shaun Jolly and Cameron McCutcheon. But then, veterans Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White were signed. All is well, right?

Maybe we fans should consider some other possible options, just in case. This years corner draft class is quite deep and there are many to chose from. Here’s a round-by-round look at some of my favorites.

Round 1

Terrion Arnold- Alabama 6’ 189 lb., 31 5/8” arms, and 8 7/8” hands @ NFL Combine

Why Arnold over other top prospects? Along with his physical, athletic, and innate traits, I love his competitive, alpha dog style. I like CB #1 to have a gambler’s mentality too, be a playmaker and confident to the point of cockiness. Recruited by ‘Bama as a safety, just turned 21 and only played two college seasons with six different All-American Awards. In 25 games, all starts, Arnold tallied 108 tackles, 7.5 for loss, nabbed six interceptions, and broke up 26 passes.

Lined up primarily outside in man coverage, in press Arnold is sticky to the point of smothering. In off man, he can depend too often on his burst alone, giving up too much room, and leading to catches on quick slant/drag patterns. He did get work on the slot and some backside underneath zone and appears comfortable doing both. You can see his safety past in how he supports the run game, pursues the ball, and takes on blockers. There’s still plenty of room for Arnold to grow, he needs technique polish and game smarts that only reps and experience can teach.

Although defensive changes may be in store for the Rams, they have played a lot of Cover3 in the recent past and it just so happens that the press/man role (Ahkello Witherspoon’s in 2023) is open for competition.

Terrion Arnold (#3) is a fun watch—plays with a level of controlled aggression that should translate well. Flies downhill. pic.twitter.com/ntUbBnS2ea — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 6, 2024

Round 2

Ennis Rakestraw- Missouri 5’ 11” 183, 32” arms, and 8 1/2” hands @ NFL Combine

While there is no questioning Rakestraw’s talent, his injury history is another story. The soon to be 23 year-old was a Day 1 starter for Mizzou and played in 36 games with 32 starts. He missed most of 2021 with ACL surgery and struggled through 2023 with soft tissue injuries and a core injury that needed surgery. His career on-field production numbers were 73 tackles, 11 passes defended and no interceptions.

Twitchy and loose prospect with adequate size and speed. Played a lot of man coverage on a very aggressive defense, primarily lined up outside but played in the slot as well. Very sticky coverage at all levels of the field. Has good awareness/instincts in zone, reads well and closes quickly. Not a true ball hawk, but is very strong at catch point to break passes up. Very physical player that is fearless in run support and taking on quick screens. Like a lot of aggressive players, can be grabby and constantly hand fight.

Because of the injuries, Rakestraw missed out on the Senior Bowl and only tested in a couple of events at the NFL Combine. During the Mizzou Pro Day, he reportedly ran a 4.44 forty and 4.00 shuttle. He didn’t do any field drills after testing due to his recovery from injury. Are the injuries enough to pass on Rakestraw? No, but it does keep me from projecting him as a Day 1 pick.

Round 3

Max Melton- Rutgers 5’ 11” 193 lb., 32” arms, 9” hands, 76 3/8” span @ Senior Bowl

Melton turns 22 next week. He started 40 of his 43 college games and was regular contributor on special teams. He was suspended three games 2021 for a shooting a paintball gun on the Rutgers campus. As a collegian, he charted 114 tackles, nine for loss, eight interceptions, and broke up 30 passes. He also had four blocked kicks and even returned three punts.

Has NFL cornerback tools. Shows burst, long speed, length, read/react ability, and physical play style. Better in zone coverage where he can quickly see and process what’s coming at him. The man skills can be improved with technique work polish. If he can land his press strikes, he stay’s in control, but needs better footwork to mirror when he misses and in off/man. Overall, he is easily projected to see a lot of action early.

I liked Melton as a sleeper last season, but he decided to play another season and now the secret is out, Round 3 may be too late. He’s flown up draft boards after strong Senior Bowl workouts and stellar testing at the NFL Combine. If the Rams decide to pursue him, they will have to be ready to pull the trigger early.

Max Melton special teams pic.twitter.com/GaSz9apkCg — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 30, 2024

Round 4

Andru Phillips- Kentucky 5’ 10 1/2” 191 lb., 31 1/8” arms, 8 3/4” hands and 75 1/4” span @ Senior Bowl

Got off to a slow start with Kentucky, Phillips spent his first two seasons on special teams before breaking through. Was amongst a group accused and acquitted of burglary in 2021 and filed suit for false arrest, which was also dismissed. Played in 38 games with 16 starts, logging 82 tackles and 10 passes defended with no interceptions.

NFL teams will draft Phillips on traits and potential, he’s solid all-around player with pro traits. He matches athleticism and speed with positional versatility, competitiveness, and physically toughness. Probably better suited to play as a big slot corner and at this point, better in press/man than zone. He looks to have good change of direction and stop/start burst, just plays a little loose and is a half-count late breaking downhill on passes underneath. There’s a lack of ball-hawking, but it may be simply a lack of experience and reps. One thing for certain, he is willing to support against the run. Plays with a safety’s mindset, attacks runners, blockers, and quick screens

Phillips was named to the Senior Bowl and stood out for his physicality all week and for plus athleticism. He tested very well at the NFL Combine and Kentucky Pro Day in speed, short area agility, and explosion.

Andru Phillips having some good reps today #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/BMuhTJDLU0 — Mike Vallerie (@FF_DirtyMike) January 31, 2024

Round 5

Chau Smith-Wade- Washington State 5’ 10” 187 lb., 29 2/4” arms, 9 1/8” hands, and 72 3/8” span @ Senior Bowl

Two-year starter played in 33 college games and missed the final five games of his career with a soft tissue injury. His career totals are 103 tackles, six for loss, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

Don’t let his traits and stature pigeonhole him into a slot role. Smith-Wade played a lot of both man and zone coverage in an aggressive, multiple defense. On film, you can just as easily find him covering the opposition’s WR#1 outside, dropping into a high/low zone, switching post-snap onto the slot, or manning up a much larger tight end. Very sticky in all phases. Fluid, athletic with read/react skills to turn and run deep or close on underneath routes. Has a knack for getting his hands between the receivers. Aggressive and willing to mix it up in run support. Size/strength against pro’s will be tested, both tackling and in coverage.

Named to the Senior Bowl, his coverage workouts were feast or famine. He made big plays, but was often caught gambling. In the actual game, he was stellar and came away with two interceptions.

Best Athletes on the field! Chau Smith-Wade! pic.twitter.com/ukIweBpWAt — WeAreDBnation (@WeAreDBNation1) February 3, 2024

Round 6

MJ Devonshire- Pittsburgh 5’ 11” 179 lb., 33 1/4”arms, 8 3/8” hands, and 78 1/4” span @ Shrine Bowl.

Originally signed with Kentucky, transferred to Pitt for 2022 and 23 seasons. Turns 24 in September. Tested very well for speed and explosion at NFL Combine and improved his agility and short-area quickness times at Pitt Pro Day. Basketball and 100/200 meter track star in high school.

Very long and athletic corner with fluid body control. Ball hawk with 31 passes broken up and eight interceptions. Payed primarily press/man coverage and easily flips open to run with wideouts. I actually like his mid/short coverages better than deep work and think he could be a good zone player, he’s stickier underneath. Will have to be more aggressive in run support as a pro, but has adequate wrap-up form. Coaches praise his film work preparation learning opponents tendencies.

Decent fit into the Rams Cover3 and man/match schemes. Very aware on tipped balls. Can do double-duty, was Pitt’s punt returner for two seasons and returned a few kickoffs, as well. Plenty of room on his frame for strength/conditioning gains.

Still can’t get over this PICK 6 by former Aliquippa DB MJ Devonshire. What an atmosphere, and it was great to see the Hometown kid make the game-winning play pic.twitter.com/36RNckX0t8 — WPIAL Insider (@WPIAL_Insider) September 3, 2022

Round 7

Myles Harden- South Dakota 5’ 10 5/8” 195 lb., 29 1/4” arms, 9 1/2” hands, and 74 3/3” span @ Shrine Bowl

Only one full season as a starter, won the job in both 2021 and 22, but suffered season-ending injuries in each. When Harden has been on the field, he’s been very productive. In 29 games, he’s logged eight interceptions, 143 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 26 passes defended, and forced five fumbles. He’s been named to five All-American teams.

Has the traits to play outside and inside, but his length may limit him to nickel/slot work. Which is fine, an aggressive play-style makes Harden a formidable, moveable defensive piece. He has experience in Cover3 and has shown the proper skillset, vision, read/react, burst, and competitiveness at the catch point. Against bigger, faster NFL players, he’ll have to watch his pursuit angles and to wrap up those tackles. Would seem a very likely candidate for special teams work while he develops.

Tested very well at the NFL Combine for speed (4.50 forty), agility/short area quickness (6.88 3Cone), and change of direction/burst (3.88 shuttle). Named to the Shrine Bowl and was timed at 20.84 mph. He was shouted out for his motor, hustle and work ethic.

South Dakota DB Myles Harden Picks Off NDSU

@SDCoyotesFB pic.twitter.com/k6JV1Adc3v — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) September 24, 2022

Undrafted

Willie Drew- Virginia State 5’ 11 5/8” 191 lb., 31 3/8” arms, 9 1/2” hands, and 75 3/4” span @ Senior Bowl

Division2 candidate that’s big, long, and fast. Won his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. The sixth-year senior was a high school quarterback and track star originally signed by James Madison before transferring to Virginia State. He improved in each of three Trojans seasons, playing in 28 games and charting 99 tackles, 11 interceptions, and breaking up 39 passes.

A moldable block of clay. Yes, Drew will need to be coached up and get into a strength/ conditioning program, but the traits are there. He’s fluid and rangy, playing primarily man coverage from the outside. He’s a ballhawk that tracks the ball well and times up well at the catch point. He’s game against the run and while not a thumper, does wrap up well. Like almost all small-school developmental projects, it boils down to a two-fold proposition. Can he stick around long enough (ie, play special teams) to learn the pro game?

Participated in both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Not surprisingly, because of the steep climb in talent, It was reported that while Drew struggled out of the gate at the Senior Bowl, but learned from his mistakes and didn’t repeat them eventually holding his own. Had a stellar 4.46 forty and 1.49 split at Combine.

We're highlighting small school prospects this week on Steelers Depot. Virginia State CB Willie Drew earned a Combine invite and with good reason. A+ production (39 career PDs, 11 INTs) with great length and speed.



My report. #Steelers https://t.co/oHsHvKYgKT pic.twitter.com/5BiDiKYgM2 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 2, 2024

Is the pressure off to draft a cornerback?

While the additions of Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White help relieve some pressure, the Rams shouldn’t rest easy. White, 29, is attempting a comeback after two major leg injuries and has played only 21 games over the last three years. Williams, 31, started all 17 games last year, but that was the first time in his career he had achieved it.

With the cornerback talent pool so deep in this year’s draft, it would be a shame if the Rams don’t partake in it. There are probably 20 more candidates, not listed above, that have draftable grades. In fact, I will publish an addendum to this group of prospects that I believe would make good corner/safety hybrid prospects.

I would certainly double-dip in this draft and put the remainder of the class under the undrafted free agent microscope. Of this group, I would favor Max Melton as an early pick and Chau Smith-Wade as mid-rounder. They can both cover and are good tacklers, each would be nice fits into the Rams scheme. Just an aside, I like Devonshire, Harden and Drew better than most draftniks and if they aren’t selected would put one/all of them on my preferred free agent list.

Should the Rams stand pat at cornerback? Will Les Snead see it as a deep pool of possible gold nuggets? If so, who should it be?