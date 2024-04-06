Rams 7-round mock draft made by Rams fans

Rams fans used the ProFootballNetwork simulator to make a 7-round mock draft this week and it is happening again on Saturday. If you want to control a team in a 7-round mock draft, click this link and participate on Saturday afternoon.
Here is the 7-round Rams mock draft made by holtfan, which included a trade one spot down with the Steelers to improve a day two pick:
1.20 Chop Robinson Edge Penn State
2.51 Darious Robinson Edge Missouri
2.52 Ruke Orhorhoro DT Clemson
3.99 Josh Newton CB TCU
5.154 Cade Stover TE Ohio State
5.155 Kitan Oladapo S Oregon State
6.196 Caedan Wallace OT Penn State
6.209 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn
6.213 Omar Speights LB LSU
6.217 Drake Nugent C Michigan
7.254 Cam Little K Arkansas
If you want to create your own 7-round or shorter Rams mock draft in the simulator, post your results in the comments below for others to see.
