Rams 7-round mock draft made by Rams fans

Rams fans used the ProFootballNetwork simulator to make a 7-round mock draft this week and it is happening again on Saturday. If you want to control a team in a 7-round mock draft, click this link and participate on Saturday afternoon.

Here is the 7-round Rams mock draft made by holtfan, which included a trade one spot down with the Steelers to improve a day two pick:

1.20 Chop Robinson Edge Penn State

2.51 Darious Robinson Edge Missouri

2.52 Ruke Orhorhoro DT Clemson

3.99 Josh Newton CB TCU

5.154 Cade Stover TE Ohio State

5.155 Kitan Oladapo S Oregon State

6.196 Caedan Wallace OT Penn State

6.209 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn

6.213 Omar Speights LB LSU

6.217 Drake Nugent C Michigan

7.254 Cam Little K Arkansas

If you want to create your own 7-round or shorter Rams mock draft in the simulator, post your results in the comments below for others to see.