Random Ramsdom: Franchise was interested in trading for Sam Howell?

The Los Angeles Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo to compete for their backup quarterback position. Interestingly enough, according to the information below, LA may have had their eye on another potential QB: Sam Howell. Howell played against the Rams this past season and had some moments, but LA did come away with the win. The Seattle Seahawks ended up acquiring Howell.

Would you have preferred Howell to Jimmy G? Did the Rams miss out on a potential replacement here? Please let us know what you think and have a great Saturday! Thanks for hanging out here at Turfshowtimes!

“However, there was an interesting little tidbit shared recently that might change some opinions… at least a little. It turns out there was a bit of a bidding war for Howell’s services, which the Seahawks won. But who did they beat? The Los Angeles Rams.

.@MikeGarafolo with a good nugget on the trade for Sam Howell and who the @Seahawks were competing with for his services. https://t.co/ckDTqrHAyB pic.twitter.com/P3FYnlKiag — Puck (@Puck2040) April 4, 2024

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future has been up in the air for some time now. Stafford’s age and constant injury history has left Los Angeles actively planning for his eventual succession, one they reportedly tried to facilitate last year. Instead, they had to settle for former Patriots, 49ers and Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.”

“The Los Angeles Rams have been hard at work filling out their roster by signing free agents and bringing back some of their own players before the 2024 NFL draft. That’s freed them up to take the best player available at No. 19 overall, whether that’s an edge rusher, wide receiver or even a quarterback. The Rams haven’t tipped their hand whatsoever as to which position they will address first, but oddsmakers have released betting lines for each position group to be the first drafted by Los Angeles.”

“If you talk about a guy that’s consistent,” Donald began. “Been doing it year in year out consistently that’s gonna get you 15 sacks, 13 sacks, damn 22 sacks consistent. He’s the guy that’s been doing it consistently. Interceptions every year, touchdowns, his stats be ridiculous every single year. “I know you got Micah Parsons coming up, you got Myles Garrett, you got a bunch of good players. But my opinion, from the time I’ve seen T.J. Watt in the league – from the first time I’ve seen him to last year – he’s consistently been dominating in this league. Just a lot of respect for him, think he’s that guy.”

The Rams have a revamped secondary for 2024 pic.twitter.com/fnK4bHpJDE — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) March 29, 2024