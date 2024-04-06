Should Stefon Diggs be an option for the Rams in 2025?

Stefon Diggs being sent to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade earlier this week came as quite a surprise across the NFL world. The Texans revised Diggs’ contract soon after his arrival which will make him a free agent following the 2024 campaign. If Houston lets the All-Pro wideout walk next offseason, should he be an option for the Los Angeles Rams in 2025?

Hypothetically speaking, Diggs would be a quality playmaker alongside Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The Rams do need a third receiver to compliment the Nauca-Kupp duo as there isn’t an established WR3 currently on the roster. Having a veteran like Stefon would help maximize whatever is left of Matthew Stafford’s career.

As with any signing, there are positives and negatives. The Maryland product was not portrayed in a flattering light throughout the second half of his last year in Buffalo. Some fans and analysts went out of their way to say Diggs was declining.

In all fairness, he will be 30 entering the 2024 season and failed to go over the 100-yard receiving mark after Week 6. This was after he had five games over the century mark in the Bills’ first six matchups. Anyone who watched Buffalo last season would’ve seen that the offense appeared out of sync as the team stumbled to a 6-6 record ahead of their Week 13 bye.

Here is the positive: Diggs hasn’t lost a step — at least not completely. The Bills saw a drastic change on offense once coordinator Ken Dorsey was pushed aside for Joe Brady. Buffalo shifted to a primarily run-oriented team to help ease the burden off Josh Allen.

#Bills Offense w/ Ken Dorsey (Wk 1-10):

-11th Pass%

-24th Rush%

-23rd in Plays/G



W/ Joe Brady (Wk 11-18):

-31st in Pass%

-1st in Rush%

-1st in Plays/G



The offense changed, & it impacted Stefon Diggs. — Corbin (@corbin_young21) April 4, 2024

Given the shift in offensive philosophies from Dorsey to Brady, it severely impacted Diggs which might explain why he desired a change of scenery.

Diggs Stats Week 1-10:

73 Receptions

102 Targets

868 Receiving Yards

7 Receiving TDs

5-5 Record



Diggs Stats Week 11-18:

34 Receptions

58 Targets

315 Receiving Yards

1 Receiving TD

6-1 Record



The reason for Week 10 being the median is because that’s when Joe Brady took over the… — (@ShutdownSurtain) April 3, 2024

Despite a pedestrian year from Diggs in ‘23, he still went over 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time in his four seasons with the Bills. Throughout his four-year stint with Allen in Buffalo, Stefon amassed 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 66 games. He was nothing short of productive and should benefit more in the Texans’ pass-happy offensive attack spearheaded by C.J. Stroud.

The #Bills absolutely need to do something to replace Stefon Diggs and the #Texans are going to benefit from acquiring him.



That said, here are Diggs’ game logs after Joe Brady took over as OC. Buffalo went 6-1 during this stretch with the team averaged 27 PPG. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/PtO7iuRrFD — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 3, 2024

Now here’s the downside to signing Diggs: he’s a bit of a diva. There is nothing wrong with a player wearing their emotions on their sleeve. However, Diggs became a headache over time and his insufferable number of cryptic tweets surely didn’t help matters. Tim Graham of The Athletic recalled an episode between the wideout and Allen from their nauseating season-opening loss to the hapless Jets.

After the #Bills week 1 loss to the #Jets, Josh Allen reportedly snapped at Stefon Diggs in the locker room when Diggs said something to Allen…



“It’s one f*****g game!” Allen told Diggs.



Also in a story written by @ByTimGraham, Stefon Diggs “wore out” the #Bills, some said… pic.twitter.com/eY6S4Uspnl — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 5, 2024

There have also been a few clips showing Diggs seemingly get into it with his quarterback on the sideline. Mounting tension between the two was apparent and this nugget from Graham brought it to light. It’s hard to believe there isn’t truth to this story given what we now know.

LA should carefully do their homework if they end up being interested in the All-Pro. I do think Stefon would be a solid playmaker for Stafford and the Rams. Sean McVay would have to make sure to keep him happy with plenty of targets, but there’s a lot of mouths to feed in his offense.

Would Diggs even go for that? Personally, I don’t think he’s worth the hassle which is why I believe the Rams should pass if he hits the open market. Of course, Les Snead and McVay will ultimately be the judges of that when the time comes.