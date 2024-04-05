Random Ramsdom: Can LA sign Calais Campbell to help fill Aaron Donald void?

Tired of hearing about how the Los Angeles Rams won’t have Aaron Donald this season? My advice is get to used to it because I can already see his retirement being talked about every single game the Rams play this upcoming season and beyond. A link below expresses that the Rams could make a move to sign Calais Campbell. No, he would not replace Donald but it certainly could help the defense.

If Turfshowtimes has already written about this I apologize. I did a quick search and I didn’t see anything so I thought it’d be a fun headline. What are your thoughts on the Rams and Campbell? Are there any other free agents they should be looking at for defenisve line (or in general)?

“Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team believes that Calais Campbell will sign as a free agent, and that he could replace one of the greatest players in NFL history. In his recent article, the NFL analyst named the Los Angeles Rams as an ideal destination for the former All-Pro. Free Agent Calais Campbell Linked to Los Angeles Rams It should go without saying that Calais Campbell – or any free agent, for that matter – can’t completely replace Aaron Donald. There is a strong case to be made that Donald is the best football player of his generation, and he was still elite last year. Donald is one-of-one, and the Rams defensive line will take a step back in 2024 no matter who is starting at defensive tackle. With that disclaimer out of the way, Calais Campbell could help mitigate Donald’s absence if signed as a free agent. While he’s officially listed as an edge defender, the defensive lineman routinely moves inside and can handle a full-time job at defensive tackle.”

With the 69th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Rams select… pic.twitter.com/ov6I0U1M84 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 4, 2024

“The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and it seems like the Rams are done with the bulk of their free agency acquisitions. After addressing a few key spots in free agency, the Rams’ top positions of need are coming more into focus. Armed with the most picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, GM Les Snead is poised to bolster the Rams’ roster to push for another Super Bowl run. Top Los Angeles Rams NFL Draft needs Aaron Donald’s retirement has shifted their needs some, and it’s more important than ever that the Rams find their next defensive superstar to help lessen the blow of losing a Hall of Famer. The Rams addressed the secondary with the signings of Tre’Davious White and Kamren Curl and solidified their interior of the offensive line by extending Kevin Dotson and adding Jonah Jackson. With that said, there are other key positions the Rams should address in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft before they are ready for a playoff push.”

OLB Michael Hoecht signs restricted free agent tender. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 4, 2024

“The tender is a one-year deal worth $2.985 million, a fair price for the depth Hoecht will likely provide. Hoecht is an edge rusher Los Angeles converted from defensive tackle, giving him a size advantage (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) over smaller tackles and the option to play inside when necessary – though the Rams haven’t opted to kick him inside very much.”

“Alongside Siciliano, three other on air talents were laid off as well, in Melissa Stark, James Palmer and Will Selva. Stark, a host, and reporter for NFL Network, has served as a sideline report for NBC’s Sunday Night Football in recent years. Palmer had been with the network since 2015 as a reporter, while Selva had been an anchor since 2013, as well as a key member of ‘Good Morning Football.’ “As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” an NFL Network spokesperson said toThe Athletic. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”