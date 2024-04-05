Is this the wide receiver that the Rams should target at 19?

The Los Angeles Rams could be in the market for a wide receiver when they’re on the clock with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. While the roster certainly has needs on the defensive side of the ball, it would not be a surprise to see the Rams address the wide receiver position and draft for the future. Next season, only Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are set to be on the roster. With questions surrounding Kupp, it’s very possible that Sean McVay and co. look to bring in a third option that either serves as a replacement or could turn the Rams into one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

When it comes to the draft, there are a few people to pay attention to at certain positions who usually know more than most. For the offensive line, it’s Brandon Thorn and wide receivers, it’s Matt Harmon. Harmon does a good job at Reception Perception charting wide receiving and breaking down their individual games.

Odunze in a trade-up scenario has been a somewhat popular option for the Rams. However, in the case that they stay at 19, Malik Nabers’ teammate, Brian Thomas Jr., could be an option for general manager Les Snead to consider.

Here’s what Harmon had to say on Thomas Jr.,

“Thomas’ NFL team could likely come away with a multi-level plan to deploy him at a variety of spots to take advantage of matchups. However, the vast majority of data points point to a guy who can hack it out as a true X-receiver in the NFL...A whopping 67.1% of Thomas’ charted routes were a slant, curl or nine. Make no mistake, Thomas’ next team will want him on the field because he can burn downfield. His 72% success rate on nine routes is wild. The fact that he also maintains strong success rates on the corner and out just cements the fact he is a dangerous vertical weapon. Thomas also presents strong hands to complete the downfield receiver resume. His 72.7% contested catch rate is a strong result and he dropped just two passes overall...He went down on first contact on just 48% of his “in space” attempts..he’s no slouch in the open field. That will allow for more ways his NFL team can deploy his skill set in the hunt for big plays...I can see scenarios where Thomas tops out as a big-play-based No. 2 wide receiver for a quality NFL passing attack. Given his physical skills and some of his RP metrics, there’s a different potential journey for him if he develops where he becomes a faster version of Tee Higgins.”

Harmon also noted Thomas’ 70.1 percent success rate against man coverage and 73.9 percent success rate against press coverage which are benchmarks for a quality starting outside receiver.

Thomas Jr. would be a perfect fit for what the Rams need at the wide receiver position this season and moving forward. With Cooper Kupp operating primarily from the slot and Puka Nacua outside and a better fit as a “z” receiver, Thomas could slide right in as the “x” along with Demarcus Robinson.

What is intriguing are some of the similarities between where Thomas Jr’s success comes from and Brandin Cooks. For example, Cooks had a 71 percent success rate on corner routes in 2018 with the Rams. Thomas meanwhile had a 64.3 percent success rate on such routes with LSU last season. Both players also have similar success rates on out-routes and routes to the flat.

However, where Thomas actually compares really well is former Rams second round pick, Van Jefferson. Thomas and Jefferson have very similar profiles when it comes to the success rate on their route trees. In 2021, Jefferson had a 63.8 percent success rate on go-routes which is close to Thomas’ 72 percent success rate. Both players also had success on corner routes, out-routes, and on the curl.

Brian Thomas Jr. compares somewhat well with Van Jefferson which is obviously notable for the Rams. Route-tree seems to be exactly what McVay looks for in "x" receiver.



BTJ is a better prospect, but high success rate on the nine route, corner, curl and out. pic.twitter.com/MfgGnaWxzD — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) April 5, 2024

Now, Thomas is a much better player and prospect than Jefferson, someone that the Rams just traded away last season. With that said, if the Rams are looking to fill that role, Thomas provides a similar profile.

It’s possible that when the Rams drafted TuTu Atwell out of Louisville that they envisioned him in that Brandin Cooks role. After Cooks, the offense lacked a player that could stretch the field. While Atwell showed flashes, it just hasn’t seemed to work from a consistency standpoint. It’s not necessarily Atwell’s fault as he did perform with opportunity. With that said, the Rams clearly want a player that can stretch the field but also has some size. That player is Thomas.

There are some concerns about Thomas’ route tree. At LSU it was severely limited as Harmon notes. With two-thirds of his routes coming from curls, slants, or gos, he would likely need to diverse his route tree a little bit in the Rams offense.

At the very least, the Rams have a player that can rotate early Demarcus Robinson and then take on a bigger role as the season goes on before becoming a full-time player next year. It hasn’t been uncommon for Snead to draft players with the following season in mind. If it really works out, Thomas could be a very solid wide receiver this year and give the Rams wide receiver room some serious upside.