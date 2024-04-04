Rams fans come together for a group mock draft

Are you a fan of the Los Angeles Rams and want to be part of a group mock draft within the Turf Show Times community? Tonight at 5 PM PST, there will be a Rams group mock draft going with the ProFootballNetwork simulator, which you can read more about here in this post from user Ferragamo15.

It would be great to have as many of you there as possible, so I am re-posting Ferragamo’s post as a front page article to divert more attention to it, assuming that’s what the TST community is hoping to get: More insights into what the Rams should do in the draft this month.

Click here to read all the details and share in the discussion:

The PFN simulator recently added a “multi-user mode” where you can do a sim with other people. The max is 10 people. Each person can only control 1 NFL team. I’d like to try to get TST posters to collaborate on a mock using this feature. It is similar to playing online card games. We’d create a “private room” just for TST people, log into it with a password so that strangers couldn’t join, select our teams and start drafting. The entire drafting process should only take about 15 minutes, depending on how many trades people make. I’ve done it a few times in the “public rooms” but those can be frustrating. Random strangers can be flaky and bring the draft to a halt by not doing anything when they’re on the clock or not even allowing the draft to commence, you just end up sitting there indefinitely, not able to do anything.

Please go to the linked Fanpost above or maybe post your responses in the comments here below and I’m sure Ferragamo15 will connect with you. The draft league simulator information will be posted in the link. Again, at 5 PM PST on Thursday.