TST staff gives their biggest position need for Rams in the 2024 draft

The Los Angeles Rams have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including picks in the first and second round, with two in the third round. With those four picks, what positions would be best-served to get addressed this month? Continuing the series of asking TST staff questions about the draft, here is part three.

Q - What is the POSITION that you feel the Rams must address in the first three rounds of the draft? If there are any names you want to add to that, go for it, but mostly just what position do you think would be the best fits for the Rams current roster and the 2024 draft class?

Here are the staff answers.

Evan Craig:

“I know I said defense in my previous answer, but I would like to add tight end to the list. Tyler Higbee will be out for most of next season due to recovering from a torn ACL. Second-year TE Davis Allen has not played enough to be a reliable replacement for Higbee and free agent acquisition Colby Parkinson was an underwhelming and questionable add. I don’t have any specific prospects in mind but anyone who can give the depth chart a boost at the position is welcome. Long shot but Brock Bowers anyone?”

Brock Bowers is an elite play-maker with the ball in his hands. Probably no worse than 2nd-best of any TE in at least a decade.



And yet he's still not coming anywhere close to Jaheim Bell



+ chart courtesy of the chartgod @fball_insights pic.twitter.com/P2IYCfAHIH — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) April 4, 2024

Jake Ellenbogen:

“The position is EDGE. The Rams need one more guy at least to feel better about their defense without Aaron Donald. If they do not address the EDGE position with one of their first four picks in the first two days it would be considered a big failure in my mind.”

Notable EDGE prospects career pressure rates and weighted pass rush grades. We’re in a pass protection epidemic but this draft class still has some juice. pic.twitter.com/otB9WNCRzF — Football Insights (@fball_insights) April 4, 2024

Daniel Stone:

“From what I have read or seen I feel like the consensus is defensive line and or offensive line help. I wonder if the Rams should look at linebacker in case they can’t work out something long term with Ernest Jones.”

Ernest Jones: 18 tackles for loss + no gain this season



2nd in the NFL pic.twitter.com/wGU9yzpug7 — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) January 5, 2024

Blaine Grisak:

“I’m assuming others here will say edge, defensive lineman, cornerback, etc. and those aren’t wrong answers. However, I’m going to go a different route and say wide receiver. After this season, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are the only wide receivers under contract on the roster. With Kupp’s injury history, that could end up only being Nacua. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams draft two wide receivers, including one within the first three rounds. Guys I like would be Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr.”

Not sure the Rams signed Demarcus Robinson to be their WR3. Would guess they seem him as the WR4 in the offense, especially considering Mike Evans and Rome Odunze rumored interest.



2024 Rams WR room



1. Puka Nacua

2. ???

3. Cooper Kupp

4. Demarcus Robinson

5. TuTu

6. Skow — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 4, 2024

Kenneth Arthur:

“I can’t say that there’s a wrong answer mentioned here as the Rams could set themselves up for the future at a good number of positions. Since offensive tackle wasn’t chosen by anyone else, I’ll say that now is a great time to address the tackle position in the draft because the class is both loaded at the top and deep. So if the Rams don’t pick Amarius Mims in round one, they could still have viable options in rounds two and three. If you give Ryan Wendell a full year to develop one of these tackles as a replacement for A.J. Jackson or heir apparent to Rob Havenstein, the Rams could have the best offensive line in the NFL by 2025.”