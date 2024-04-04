The Athletic mock draft keeps UCLA edge rusher in L.A.

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu has become a popular pick for a number of teams in the first round, including the Los Angeles Rams, partly because this class doesn’t have many options at the position to choose from. In mock drafts, writers have become laser focused on three names—Latu, Dallas Turner, and Jared Verse—with Chop Robinson getting a bit more attention because of his combine testing.

Latu plays a neighborhood over from SoFi Stadium already, should the Rams keep him close to home? I’m not so sure after reading this latest mock draft. Though it is meant to be complimentary of Latu’s game and resume, this post from The Athletic makes me wonder if this is trying to write around his weaknesses. I added my commentary between each section of the pick.

In his mock draft for The Athletic, Bruce Feldman linked Latu with the Rams at 19:

Replacing the great Aaron Donald is impossible, but to get a player of Latu’s ability and character at this point in the first round should be a big win for Sean McVay’s defense. The 6-5, 259-pound former rugby standout won the Lombardi Award in 2023, which honors college football’s top lineman, after he led the FBS with 21.5 TFLs and had 13 sacks, 49 tackles with two interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Pac-12’s top defense.

It continues to blow my mind that every mock draft needs to say that the Rams “can’t replace Aaron Donald”, you would think that once we heard it 100 times that would be enough to realize it’s been established.

As far as Latu winning awards, this is all well and fine but has consistently proven to have little correlation to NFL success. Aaron Donald won the Lombardi Award in 2013 and he was preceded by Manti Te’o and followed by Scooby Wright. Feldman continues his explanation of the pick:

Latu began his career at Washington in 2019, where he was part of a fantastic recruiting class that also included Rams star receiver Puka Nacua. But then the prized D-lineman suffered a neck injury and his career was derailed for two seasons. Washington doctors would not clear him to play. Eventually, doctors at UCLA and one of the country’s foremost spine surgeons did clear him, and he emerged as a dominant player. Latu tested well at the combine, running a 4.64 40 with a 1.62 10-yard split. His film — and the feedback from his coaches — is even more impressive.

The part about being recruited with Puka Nacua is perhaps only a fun fact if Latu is drafted by the Rams. For now, Latu is former teammates with players from a lot of different teams. The good information here is the history with a neck injury with doesn’t get brought up that often in the pre-draft process, surprisingly. To say that Latu’s film is more impressive than running a 4.64 and 1.62 (without context of how those numbers stack up to edge rushers in a similar frame) is almost to say that his testing is not that impressive.

Those two particular times that Feldman mentions are not in the upper echelon of edge rushers, well off the marks by Chop Robinson and Dallas Turner in both categories, and still a bit behind the likes of Mohamed Kamara and Chris Braswell. Which doesn’t mean that Latu isn’t the better prospect than Kamara and Braswell, if not Robinson and Turner, it’s just more context for those times. Without Feldman mentioning specifically what’s good on film about Latu, it’s hard to quantify what his statements even mean.

Feldman finishes it off with quotes from “coaches” and “sources”:

The Coaching Intel “His arsenal of pass rush is legit. I started writing down the different ways he wins and I was getting up near eight, nine or 10. That’s a lot!” “He’s really athletic and long. My knock on him is I don’t know if he played as physical as you’d like. They were a run-around-you defense — not so much of a take-you-on scheme. But he was able to jump around and get after you. He could get away with things in college that he probably can’t do in the NFL. But he is quick and can change directions fast.”

Is Latu just “going for sacks” and tackles for a loss in the UCLA defense and that’s why he led the country in those categories compared to a player who might be asked to set the edge or who could have drawn more double-teams, for example? That’s partially what I take away from these two statements. The NFL is going to make it a lot harder to run around players for sacks, you have to make your own luck in the league. Is Latu athletic enough and powerful enough to make his own plays and will double teams or chips knock him off his orbit enough to stop him from having a first round impact?

I figured Feldman’s write-up would make me like Latu more, but it’s almost making me question the pick more, especially on a Rams defense that just lost its impact defensive player. The one who draws more gravity than the Sun and now teams can divert attention anywhere they want it to, so should L.A. aim for more of an athletic marvel than the nation’s leader in sacks on a defense that was designed for that?

According to PFF’s tracking data, Latu ranked 138th in the country in run stops (14), had zero batted passes, and he was almost exclusively playing from outside the tackle or wide-nine. Latu’s measurements are below 30th percentile in weight, arm length, hand size, while he was below 50th percentile in bench press and below 60th percentile in vertical jump.

I’ve always wondered this while watching Latu too: Am I think only one who thinks he looks like a slim shooting guard and not a power forward? This is the same position that Myles Garrett plays, right? I once saw Mario Williams in person and I’ll tell you that you aren’t prepared for how gladiatoresque a top tier NFL defensive end is going to look like until it happens next to your personal bubble. It made me question my reality. Is Latu doing that at 6’5, 259? To be fair, he’s hardly the only sub-260 edge rusher in the class, NFL teams are looking for more speed these days, but it’s a consideration to behold when the player isn’t the heaviest or the fastest or the strongest.

For those reasons, Latu is becoming more of a “pass” than a “pick” to me for the L.A. Rams defense, current needs, and draft board where other more unique prospects are likely to be available.