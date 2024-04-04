5 players that Rams should consider trading up for in the first round

The Los Angeles Rams sit at a very interesting spot in the NFL Draft at 19th overall. Their options truly are endless. If they would like, they have the option of trading up for an elite talent if an unexpected player slides down the draft board. At the same time, they have the option of trading back and collecting more picks if they wish as well. Either way, Les Snead is no stranger to being aggressive and making a move that can take the roster to the next level. In the case that the Rams do decide to trade up, here are five players that they should target.

1. WR Rome Odunze

Snead has a history of moving up in the first round of the NFL Draft and two of the three times he’s done it, it’s been for a wide receiver. Early in his career with the Atlanta Falcons, he was part of a staff that moved up into the top-10 to take Julio Jones. In 2013, Snead moved inside the top-10 with the Rams to take Tavon Austin. The second player chosen there may be a tale on why not to trade up for a receiver. However, there are a few elite-level wide receivers in this class and Odunze is one of them.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that the Rams should target defense in the first round and that’s not necessarily wrong. Still, with the deficiencies on defense, there is a world in which the Rams invest everything into Matthew Stafford and the offense and give that unit the best chance to succeed at an elite level. Adding Odunze to a wide receiver group that includes Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua not only gives the Rams a future at the position, but also the potential for one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

2. LT Joe Alt

The Rams offense has been at its best when the offensive line has been among the best in the NFL. While the offensive line is in a good spot with Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila, and Kevin Dotson, an elite left tackle takes them to the next level. That’s where Alt comes into the equation. Now, it’s very possible that Alt goes at five or soon after. In the case that he does fall past seven, it should be expected that the Rams look to move up to take Alt. In most other draft classes, Alt would be considered a top-three pick. This is a franchise left tackle that teams build around for 15+ years. That’s the type of player you should be looking to draft in the first round.

It’s true that the Rams did tender Alaric Jackson and the undrafted free agent left tackle did play better over the second half of the season. Still, this is a player that hasn’t proved that he can stay healthy. He dealt with blood clots in 2022 and missed games last season as well. Jackson can be a very good swing tackle on an offensive line, but there’s no question that Alt is an upgrade.

3. QB Drake Maye

There is a caveat to this one and it’s only if Drake Maye falls outside of the top-five and into the back-half of the top-10. It’s highly unlikely that Maye makes it out of the top-five and will likely be a top-three selection. With that said, the NFL Draft can be unpredictable and it certainly isn’t unprecedented for a player like Maye to slide.

Best Fits for top QBs



C. Williams -> Bears

J. Daniels -> Commanders

J. McCarthy -> Vikings

M. Penix -> Raiders

Nix -> Broncos

Maye -> Rams



The Giants will probably take a QB, and the Patriots might, but those are bad fits for any of these guys coming out the gate. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) March 30, 2024

Maye is the only quarterback that the Rams should consider in the first round and if he fell to seven or eight, Snead and co. may make a call, but they wouldn’t necessarily be rushing to make a deal either. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders would be heavily involved in those conversations. There’s no denying Maye’s fit and he could benefit from sitting behind a quarterback like Stafford for two years.

4. LT Olu Fashanu

If the Rams don’t want to move up as high as the top-10 to take Alt, but still want an elite left tackle, Fashanu could be an option. Given the rise of quarterbacks and wide receivers, there is a chance that Fashanu drops outside of the top-10. If that is the case, the Rams may only have to move up to 12 for a chance to take Fashanu.

While the noise around Fashanu as a top left tackle has settled since the beginning of the draft process, don’t let that fool you. This is still an elite player with extremely high upside. Again, in most classes, he is very likely a top-five pick. Again, this is a player who could be a franchise left tackle for the next 15 years on an offensive line.

5. TE Brock Bowers

It’s not very often that a player of Brock Bowers’ caliber comes along. While Brock Bowers is listed as a tight end, he is so much more and is a huge receiving threat. In the case that Bowers does slide, McVay may chomp at the bit to move up and get him. There were discussions last year on trading up for Dalton Kincaid before he was eventually drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

Brock Bowers played 52.2% of his career snaps from the slot. He’s too fast for LBs, but at 6-3, 243 lbs. will obliterate DBs in the run game. Thus the defense is forced to pick its poison, making Bowers the ultimate mismatch whether run or pass. pic.twitter.com/9Qfzq1OBUw — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) March 30, 2024

The Rams may not have a need at tight end, especially after signing Colby Parkinson in free agency. However, there’s a chance that adding a player like Bowers to the equation could unlock part of the Rams’ offense that we haven’t seen yet. He’s a mismatch nightmare for defenses because of his ability to be a hybrid-player at the line of scrimmage. That’s exactly the type of player that McVay could have a lot of fun drawing up plays for on a week-to-week basis.