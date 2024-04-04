Random Ramsdom: Bill’s GM apparently regrets not drafting Puka Nacua

There was big news in the NFL, though the move was expected by some, when the Buffalo Bills traded Stephon Diggs to the Houston Texans. What’s interesting (and please fact check me on this) is that apparently the Bill’s Genermal Mananger, Brandon Beane, recently revealed that he more or less wish’d they could go back and grab Puka Nacua before the Rams did. However the Bills didn’t draft Nacua last NFL Draft, and now they have traded away their number one receiver.

Do you think that the GM knews Diggs would be traded (as in did he know when he was sharing this tidbit of information about Puka)? Do you think that knowledge added to his regret? Interesting, right?

“Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was interviewed by Kevin Clark for his show, This is Football, at the league meetings. One of Clark’s regular questions to GMs is which player they would like another chance to evaluate and go back in time to draft. For Beane, his answer is the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Puka Nacua. And for obvious reasons. Nacua went on to set several rookie receiving records including receptions and receiving yards after being passed up 176 times.”

“I thought Puka did a really good job with the Rams,” Beane said. “You knew he’s a tough player, but not [a player you’d expect] to produce what he did. I thought McVay and those guys really used him well, and it was like a perfect fit, too. I don’t know if he would have done that everywhere, but McVay had a vision and knew how to use him. “As his stats were piling up, I kept watching how they were doing. It was a perfect fit.” The Bills also took a receiver in the fifth round last year — Justin Shorter — but he failed to see the field.”

“Curiously, the 2024 NFL Trade value chart gives the Bills a slight advantage in terms of overall value of the picks (1050 for Bills, vs. 1043.5 for Rams). But the Rams will love the chance to remain in Round 1 (albeit nine spots later) and surrendering one pick in Round 3 while picking up an additional pick in Round 2 and two picks in Round 4. If the Bills are unwilling to trade up in the NFL Draft at such a high cost, then perhaps they would be interested in trading for LA Rams WR Tutu Atwell? The Bills had success with former WR Cole Beasley, and Tutu Atwell is a similar style receiver. I believe that the Rams would give serious consideration if the Bills dangled their Round 4 pick (128th overall) in front of the Rams to acquire Atwell.”

“I think peeps need to think along the lines of ‘what was’, is no longer, but they can’t seem to get their heads around it yet. What was always the measuring stone, has been replaced in so many instances! It used to be...”who’s got the fastest 40? Get him!” Not so much anymore. Now we have the ability to measure ‘game time speed’ wow! It used to be “Who’s the best edge? Get him!” Well hold on, we can generate QB pressures in different ways. Mind blowing. It used to be “Our generational GOAT just retired! Replace him in the draft!” Well you can’t but maybe we can replicate his impact though scheme and quality players. It used to be “Nobody spends on middle linebacker” Well ya, they do, and they should! You want Roquan Smith or Micah Parsons to walk? (C’mon McSnead...draft Payton Wilson!) It used to be “Offensive line interior players are a dime a dozen.” Nope. Pay them boys, that’s right where we’re going. Up the gut.”