What position should Rams target in each round of the NFL Draft?

Over the next few weeks, the Los Angeles Rams will begin putting together a relative plan for the NFL Draft. This will combine which positions are stronger in specific rounds than others as well as which players may be good fits and where they may be available. The draft is very fluid, therefore it’s important for teams not to pigeon-hole themselves into a plan and be able to adapt. With that said, having a generic plan isn’t a bad thing. Here are position groups that the Rams should target in every round.

Round 1 - EDGE, Elite Tackle/Wide Receiver

Given the moves that the Rams made in free agency, their first-round pick at 19 points to them selecting an edge rusher. That decision wouldn’t be a bad one, especially when you consider the drop off after the top-5. The drop off after the top-5 edge rusher is much greater when compared to other positions. There’s a significant difference in the caliber of edge rusher when discussing Chop Robinson, Laiatu Latu, and Jared Verse and Bralen Trice, Marshawn Kneeland, or even mid-round options like Austin Booker, Javon Solomon, and Xavier Thomas. While those guys may develop into solid players or key contributors, there is star potential with the players at 19 at EDGE.

That drop-off is much more significant than other positions like defensive line for example. Byron Murphy is a very good player. However, the drop off between him and Braden Fiske in the second round isn’t as steep. The Rams can still find defensive linemen who can contribute on day one in the second and third rounds.

It’s also fair to throw an elite tackle or wide receiver in the mix here. The wide receiver and tackle positions are deep, but there is a solid tier at the top for both. If the Rams could end up with a Rome Odunze or Olu Fashanu, it would be hard to blame them for making that type of move. However, edge rusher will likely remain the priority.

Round 2 - Defensive Line, Wide Receiver

The 52nd overall pick in round two is where things can get interesting for the Rams. However, defensive line and wide receiver make the most sense. It is worth noting that they have historically taken a wide receiver in this area. The Rams selected TuTu Atwell and Van Jefferson with pick 57 in their respective drafts. With players like Xavier Legette, Roman Wilson, Ricky Pearsall, and Ja’Lynn Polk all potentially available here, wide receiver makes a lot of sense.

At the same time, this would also be a good spot to address the defensive line. Again, they should have options. Ruke Orhorhoro and Braden Fiske are just two names that immediately jump out. Leonard Taylor or Michael Hall Jr. could be available as well. While the Rams won’t be getting a player that replaces Aaron Donald, they can find a player that complements Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown III well.

Round 3 - Cornerback, Offensive Line, Running Back

It gets interesting for the Rams in the third round, especially considering that they have two picks — one at 83 and the other at 99. This feels like a perfect spot to take a cornerback. The Rams don’t necessarily need a day one starter after signing both Tre White and Darious Williams. Drafting a cornerback here as depth and a player that can develop into a starter makes sense. DJ James, Josh Newton, Rendardo Green, and Cam Hart all could be selected in this area and be seen as a good value pick. Those four all have upside as a potential starter, but may be better served as depth as rookies.

Outside of cornerback, the offensive tackles in this area are also intriguing. Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie provides tackle/guard versatility while Blake Fisher could end up as a starting right tackle for a team. Brandon Coleman and Dominick Puni are options here as well who also bring versatility at guard and tackle. The Rams need to add depth to their offensive line and adding one of these players gives them depth and guard and tackle as well as a potential future at right tackle in the case of Fisher. This may be a little high for a running back, but don’t be surprised if it happens. Trey Benson, Jonathon Brooks, Will Shipley, Blake Corum, and Audric Estime could be targets at one of these spots.

Round 5 - Linebacker, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Offensive Line

If the Rams take a linebacker, this is the perfect spot to do it. Outside of Peyton Wilson, there really isn’t a linebacker worth taking until day three. This simply is not a good linebacker class. Curtis Jacobs, Marist Liufau, and Jaylan Ford could all be available in the fifth round. All would be really good next to Ernest Jones. With two picks in the fifth-round, a wide receiver could be on the table. Tahj Washington is a fun player as well as Jalen Coker from Holy Cross. Cornelius Johnson is an under the radar name to keep an eye on here.

The fifth round is also a good spot to target a running back. Isaiah Davis is intriguing as well as Isaac Guerendo and Blake Watson. Along the offensive line, the Rams could potentially target depth players like Javon Foster, Javion Cohen, or Dylan McMahon.

Round 6 - Defensive Line, Safety, Kicker, Cornerback

We enter round six, or Les Snead’s favorite round of the draft and the Rams have four selections. This is another good spot to add defensive line depth, especially after losing Jonah Williams in free agency. Jowon Briggs, Jaden Crumedy, Marcus Harris, or Fabien Lovett along with Shrine Bowl standout Khristian Boyd could be names that the Rams target in this spot. There is some quality defensive line depth late in the draft. The same can be said about safety where Sione Vaki and Dominique Hampton may be available.

This also seems like the perfect spot to grab a kicker. Joshua Karty has been a popular name, but Cam Little is the one to watch as a player who really stood out at the Shrine Bowl and comes from a school that has produced a lot of good kickers. Lastly, this is a good spot to add cornerback depth as well. Ja’quan Sheppard and Dwight McGlothern are two names that I really like here. He’s fallen off as of late, but Qwan’tez Stiggers had a good Shrine Bowl and was impressive in the CFL last year. Either way, there will be a lot of options.

Round 7 - Kicker, Offensive Line, Linebacker/Special Teams

In round seven is when the Rams will be looking for special teams and depth players on the backend of the roster. There will be a lot of linebacker options that fit that bill in round seven. If the Rams don’t address a kicker in round six, they could look to do that here as well. Don’t be surprised if they also look at offensive line. Karsen Barnhart is a player that they’ve met with who should be available in this area. Julian Pearl is an experienced player who could provide depth in a Tremayne Anchrum role. Either way, the Rams will be looking at depth.