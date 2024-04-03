Can this explosive EDGE prospect help fill the void Aaron Donald left?

Aaron Donald left the Los Angeles Rams with a noticeable void on defense the second he retired. There is arguably no replacing one of the greatest defenders in NFL history, yet could the Rams help fill that void in the 2024 NFL Draft?

ESPN’s Field Yates believes that explosive Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson is the answer for LA in his latest NFL mock draft. Yates initially considered Texas star Byron Murphy II at No. 19 before opting for Robinson.

“The Rams’ need for a pass-rush boost led me instead to the explosive Robinson. While his modest sack production (four in 2023) will be something teams dig in on, I see the best first step for any pass-rusher in the entire class and a player who can bend the edge in a hurry. It’s easy for me to envision him stuffing the stat sheet much more at the NFL level,” Yates wrote in his April 3 mock draft.

Chop Robinson is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 52 out of 1738 DE from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/nr7WGJIvZa pic.twitter.com/TYu9pow0TY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2024

Murphy would slide down to the Dolphins at No. 21 in Yates’ exercise. Robinson is certainly an intriguing defensive prospect for the Rams to consider. He has the size and explosive get-off quickness to morph into a quality pass rusher in the NFL. Many draft analysts have dinged Chop for his lack of sack production during his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Robinson amassed just 9.5 sacks at Penn State from 2022-23. Of course, sack totals should not be the lone measurement of a player’s success, whether they’re playing collegiately or professionally. Anyone who watched Chop play in college could see that he was disruptive at all times, even if he was unable to bring down the opposing quarterback.

Chop Robinson (vs Iowa '23/Mich '22)

Robinson is a projected 1st Round pick as a result of his explosiveness and burst off the LOS. He put up 9.5 Sacks in '22 & '23 while being used in multiple ways in Manny Diaz's chaotic and disruptive scheme.#NFLDraft2024 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TDE0GLfA1g — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) March 29, 2024

Robinson possesses plenty of physical tools for defensive coordinators to work with. He is raw and needs polishing before being considered a more well-rounded player. But his natural get-off quickness is unreal. All it would take to unlock his potential is obviously by going to the right team. I’m unsure if the right team for Chop will be the Rams, even if he has experience going against Cardinals second-year starter Paris Johnson Jr.

Chop Robinson pass rushing snaps vs. Dawand Jones & Paris Johnson Jr (2022) pic.twitter.com/66wRc9U76C — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 31, 2024

Robinson might be a risky option for LA as a possible option to fill the void AD left. However, sometimes taking a risk pays off in the end and Chop Robinson just might be worth the gamble.