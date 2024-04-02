Random Ramsdom: Performance-based pay distrubution revealed, team didn’t have any players in top-25

The NFL announced which players were able to make a little extra money based on their performance in relation to their contract. This is generally known as the performance-based pay distrubution. The Los Angeles Rams didn’t appear to have any players in the top-25 of this list. Does that matter? I don’t know but it’s interesting.

Former #Ravens guard John Simpson led all players in performance-based pay distribution for the 2023 season, making close to $1 million. Here’s the top 25: pic.twitter.com/owxdux2ufa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2024

Do you have any thoughts on this list? Any opinions on why the Rams didnt have any of their guys end up high on this list?

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great Tuesday! Hopefully the start of your April is going well!

“Count 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy among them. Thanks in part to a year in which he earned his first Pro Bowl nod and made his first Super Bowl appearance, Purdy earned $739,795 in additional pay via the program, boosting his total salary for 2023 from $889,253 to $1.629 million. Purdy is scheduled to break $1 million in base salary for the first time in 2024, and because the performance-based pay program depends on a comparison of playing time to salary, it’s likely the 49ers’ newly anointed franchise quarterback will end up earning additional sums through the end of his rookie contract. As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has already outperformed his contract at an incredible rate. When the time comes to sign an extension, Purdy will watch his salary increase exponentially, but in the meantime, the performance-based pay supplementation — in which Purdy ranked 24th among all players — is a pleasant addition to his income.”

Greg Papa called Bob Sargent, the Director of Broadcast Partnerships for the 49ers, and told him he's accepting a job with the LA Rams pic.twitter.com/QvH5xvJXK4 — KNBR (@KNBR) April 1, 2024

“The 2024 NFL draft is rapidly approaching and while free agency isn’t over, the Los Angeles Rams have made the bulk of their additions on the market this offseason. As a result, their top positions of need are coming into focus, with their biggest depth chart hole remaining unchanged from the start of the offseason. Aaron Donald’s retirement obviously complicates things on defense because the Rams will need help along the defensive line, potentially making it a position they’ll target in Round 1. Elsewhere, the signings of Jonah Jackson and Kevin Dotson solidify the interior O-line, and the tight end position is in much better shape with Colby Parkinson signed. The same goes for the secondary with the additions of Darious Williams, Tre’Davious White and Kamren Curl.”

When the boss tries to fact check you and has to tell you that you were right the whole time…. pic.twitter.com/DsEipsmbCl — South Bay Lark (@LARams520) March 30, 2024

“The LA Rams have a new void to fill. While we may or may not have been caught unawares, the Rams are now rumored to have known about All-Pro Aaron Donald’s retirement since the end of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. With so much lead time, the Rams have had plenty of time to sort out the challenges that will surface if the unthinkable happens: What if Aaron Donald does retire? That question should be posed about every elite player on an NFL team’s roster. After all, age, mental fatigue, injury, or simply the desire to call it quits is an ever-present reality in the NFL. Each season, teams redirect limited financial resources to those players who they project as future NFL stars. Whether on their own terms of by way of an expired contracts, even the most outstanding players must face that someday when their NFL careers are solidly in the rear view mirror.”

