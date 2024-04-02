What are the best revenge games on the Rams’ 2024 schedule?

Revenge is often a dish best served cold, and the Los Angeles Rams will be on the hunt for vengeance in 2024. While next year’s schedule likely won’t be released until after the NFL Draft, there are plenty of exciting matchups on the docket to look forward to.

On April 1, NFL Network “analyst” Adam Rank gave his list of the best revenge games to watch out for next season. Unfortunately, the Rams failed to make the cut which makes zero sense as there’s plenty of juicy games ahead.

Rank might’ve dropped the ball but I won’t (hopefully). Here are my top four revenge games for LA in the 2024 regular season:

@ Detroit Lions

At the top of the list would have to be Jared Goff vs Matthew Stafford: Part III. I certainly hope the “conclusion” to this epic trilogy is more along the lines of “Return of the Jedi” than whatever the hell “The Godfather: Part III” was.

In the Wild Card Round, Stafford returned to the Motor City for the first time since he was traded to the Rams. The Lions squeaked out a one-point win en route to an NFC Championship berth. Both signal callers and squads figure to be among the best in the conference once again.

Ever since the trade, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff have put up nearly identical numbers pic.twitter.com/xtF1FdF2Nt — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2024

vs Green Bay Packers

What’s that Packers? Yeah, you won’t have the advantage of the Frozen Tundra to protect you now! Get ready for your cheesy keisters to melt in the Southern California sun.

Due to the cruel NFL schedule makers, that Rams have traveled to Lambeau Field in the latter half of the regular season for the last three years. This will mark the 100th game in the series and so much is on the line for a pair of NFC teams on the rise.

Sean McVay will also personally be out for revenge as he is only 1-4 against the Cheeseheads, including the playoffs.

vs Buffalo Bills

Oh hey there Bills. Don’t think Rams faithful has forgotten about the 2022 NFL season opener. That 31-10 loss was a real mood killer for a complete downer of a year.

Largest Loss in Season Opener by Defending SB Champion

Opp

2013 Ravens -22 Broncos

2022 Rams -21 Bills

1993 Cowboys -19 Washington

1999 Broncos -17 Dolphins

1970 Chiefs -17 Vikings pic.twitter.com/TFoo5kDvUt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 9, 2022

The Bills are one of the AFC’s best teams (and choke artists) under star QB Josh Allen. In all seriousness, Buffalo remains a Super Bowl contender despite their salary cap issues and ongoing drama with All-Pro Stefon Diggs.

LA was nowhere close to resembling a title contender after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when they last faced the Bills. Following a quick reloading year, the Rams are presumably back to face off against the NFL’s elite. This game will be a solid measuring stick for Los Angeles.

@ San Francisco 49ers

No revenge article would be complete without mentioning the Great Satan.

The Rams have largely gotten a raw deal against the Niners since the 2019 campaign. LA has lost nine of their last 10 matchups to San Francisco, with the lone win coming in a 21-20 win in Week 18.

Of course that win came when both teams were resting many of their starters for the postseason, yet a win is still a win. Suck on that Whiners! Much of their fanbase complained that the win shouldn’t count given the circumstances.

Whatever. I don’t think the Niners should be talking until they decide to win a Super Bowl this century. Time’s a tickin’ you insufferable blowhards!