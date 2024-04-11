Rams make another free agent signing official on Thursday

The L.A. Rams ‘made it official’ on Thursday, signing linebacker Troy Reeder for another season. The 29-year-old veteran who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after a career at Penn State and Delaware played in 17 games for L.A. last season and made 23 tackles, mostly on special teams.

LA Rams Transactions:

Reeder played his first three seasons with the Rams from 2019-2021, starting a career-high 10 games in the Super Bowl year and making 91 tackles for the champions. Reeder went to the L.A. Chargers to reunited with former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in 2022, but was relegated exclusively to special teams duty and made only 11 tackles. Reeder returned to the Rams in 2023 and started working with the defense again in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers, when he played 44 snaps on that side of the ball. Reeder had a regular job for the rest of the season but was inactive in the wild card round against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury.

The Rams have Ernest Jones and Christian Rozeboom as the expected top two options but should be looking at linebackers in the draft.