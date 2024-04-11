Todd Gurley reveals the best thing Les Snead ever told him about his contract

Todd Gurley’s 2018 contract extension was historic in that the L.A. Rams paid him at a time when many were still skeptical if running backs should ever make top dollar again. Rams GM Les Snead and company went above and beyond for Gurley with a four-year, $57.5 million deal with $22 million guaranteed. That contract was signed six years ago but if Gurley got those same numbers today he would be the third-highest paid running back in the NFL right now.

Because though Gurley’s contract was historic for its size in 2018, it is also known for being the running back deal that may have broken the market when the Rams released him after the 2019 season. Gurley has nothing to regret, it wasn’t his fault that Snead extended his deal at a time when there were already questions about his knee.

And as Gurley told it this week, Les Snead was as anxious to get an extension does as the running back was for a raise.

On the Pocket Presence podcast with former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, Gurley was asked his opinions about modern day running back contracts and his advice for young running backs. After first recommending that they take a backup job so that they can last longer in the league, Gurley adds this piece of advice and notes the best thing he heard from Les Snead (or a person like Les Snead) at that time:

“I do believe that if you want the big pay day it has to be from the original team that drafted you. I remember, I don’t know if it was Les, the Rams GM, ‘We’re paying you because we want to pay you, not because we have to pay you. That was kinda cool to hear. They could’ve just rolled (the fifth-year option)...”

Gurley said it was hard as a former top-10 pick (he said “top-5” and I’m sorry to correct him) to make more than his rookie contract as a running back. It’s an issue rarely discussed as running backs probably see the lowest percentage increase in deals from their rookie contracts to their second contracts, especially since most don’t get second contracts. If they do then it is usually for one year. His goal was just to do well enough to be wanted by the Rams on a second contract and that’s exactly what Snead told him, according to Gurley.

Another interesting note from this podcast was Gurley saying that teams pay their third receiver more than their starting running back and then sit the receiver all year.

The Rams could say that Demarcus Robinson is their third receiver—he’s the second-highest paid because Puka Nacua is on a rookie deal—and he makes $4 million. The Rams are going to pay starting running back Kyren Williams a total salary cap hit of $947,000. Gurley isn’t wrong.

(Yes, that’s because he’s on a rookie deal. And when it expires, the Rams might go look for a new rookie deal to start, as many teams have done.)

(Also, $4 million could get a team Austin Ekeler.)