What is the Los Angles Rams plan at running back this year and beyond?

Kyren Williams took the league by storm last season as he and Puka Nacua absolutely led the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. Going into this year it appears that Williams will get a chance to once again be the lead back for LA. At this point no roster is exactly finalized, however the potential backups to Williams may already be known. The names include Royce Freeman, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans. Is this current group of running backs going to be enough for the upcoming season? What about the seasons to come?

Kyren Williams’ stats during 2023 season:



• 12 games

• 1,144 rushing yards

• 5.0 yards per carry

• 206 receiving yards

• 112.5 scrimmage YPG

• 15 TDs

• 2nd-team all-pro and pro bowler#Rams pic.twitter.com/enkIENojpw — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 23, 2024

Let’s start with the current projected starting RB, Williams. Yes, Williams last year was arguably the best player the Rams have had at the position since Todd Gurley, but Williams has not shown the ability to last through a complete NFL season. Due to William’s injury history, should the Rams aniticipate that he will miss some time?

ESPN recently put out a piece more of less asking which positions the Rams could target on offense in the upcoming NFL Draft. Running back makes that list because of Williams inabilty to stay on the field. The other reason that RB may be a position of need is that Freeman, Rivers and Evans all may have talent, but none of those players have shown they can handle RB1 duties over the course of a season either.

RB Snap Stats for Weeks 1-3 ⬇️⬇️



RB - Total Snap Leaders:

Kyren Williams - 184

CMC - 166

Tony Pollard - 163

Rhamondre Stevenson - 159

Alexander Mattison - 157

Travis Eteinne Jr - 156

Rachaad White - 148

Bijan Robinson - 146

Joshua Kelley - 141

Joe Mixon - 140… pic.twitter.com/ZCNRAr7rwg — PPRFantasyTips (@PPRFantasyTips) October 1, 2023

If the Rams did want to add through the draft then perhaps they could consider this player who compares to Austin Ekeler, or any nunber of other prospects. Will there be other veteran players over the next few months who could interest the Rams? That will be worth monitoring as well. Now, are the Rams wise to go into this season thinking that Williams can build off of what he did last year? Should LA perhaps limit his worload at all?

Kyren Williams had the 2nd-highest graded rushing grade via PFF and most 10+ yard runs (5).



According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Williams ranked 3rd in rushing yards over expected per attempt and led in overall RYOE.



Look at all that green on the right side! pic.twitter.com/8Qd4g7LiT8 — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) October 16, 2023

On the one hand Williams has been hurt a few times, including a broken foot and a broken wrist, in his young career. On the other hand Williams looked like one of the best backs in the league last year when he suited up, so giving him another chance to shine seems worthwhile.

Whatever LA plans to do with their RB position this draft, this upcoming season or next year. Williams should have every chance to maintain his hold on top duties, but if he gets hurt once again, then LA may need to start looking elsewhere. There is the chance that next year’s draft has somone LA wants regardless of how William’s performs this season.

This was just too good not to share immediately...



Kyren Williams absolutely decks Myles Garrett and gets the pancake in pass pro! How can you not love this guy? pic.twitter.com/KXGWGlcJ86 — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) December 5, 2023

Rams fans and organizations around the league will be watching what Williams does as he is going into his third NFL season with a chance to be viewed as a top back in the league, or a chance to be viewed as a player with immense talent who can’t stay healthy.

Whether he stays with the Rams another two seasons or not, it seems like Williams is going to have a future in this league. How bright of a future will be determined by his avalability week in and week out. We should learn a lot about the young RB this year as well, and if LA will be able to view him as their rop RB for seasons to come, or just the season directly ahead.