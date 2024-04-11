Random Ramsdom: Is Joe Noteboom most overpaid player on roster?

There was a an article by Bleacherreport, and you can easily see the link right below, but the article breaks down which players are the most overpaid by their respective team. It’s an interesting concept and for the Los Angeles Rams it was determined that Joe Noteboom is their most overpaid player. For the San Francisco 49ers, and according to the same article, their most overpaid player is Nick Bosa.
Do you think Noteboom is the most overpaid player for LA right now? Were you as a suprised as I was to see Bosa on the list? It’s all subjective so hopefully we can get some good discussion going. Please leave some comments! Either way, whether you comment or not, thanks for checking out Turfshowtimes!
Every NFL Team’s Most Overpaid Player Following Peak 2024 Free Agency (bleacherreport)
“Los Angeles Rams: OT Joe Noteboom
The 28-year-old has been a disappointment even when healthy since signing a three-year, $40 million deal two years ago. There’s a chance he doesn’t even end up on the 2024 roster.
San Francisco 49ers: Edge Nick Bosa
The 49ers don’t hand out a lot of dumb contracts, so we’re nitpicking here. The highest-paid defensive player in NFL history is, without a doubt, awesome. But he’s on wild money for a guy whose numbers plummeted in 2023.”
Bleacher Report controversial article throws shade on the wrong Rams player (ramblinfan)
“Even if you remove Noteboom’s first four starts at right guard, he continued to play a vital role by appearing in five other games in 2023 and starting four of those games. In four games and three starts, he took over for the injured starting RT Rob Havenstein. In one week, he took over for the injured left tackle Alaric Jackson. That is a pretty vital role for the team.
There are other speculative players on the LA Rams roster that could have been considered overpays. DB Tre’Davious White has agreed to a one-year deal for $8.5 million with the team, despite coming back from two serious injuries. TE Colby Parkinson signed a three-year $22.5 million deal with the team that rivals the contract of starting TE Tyler Higbee, and hasn’t caught a single pass for the team yet. And if the team’s history of TE usage holds, he won’t see a lot of targets in 2024 either.”
Rams trade up for a QB in Mel Kiper Jr.’s new mock draft, but not in Round 1 (ramswire)
“Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN just released his latest mock draft with the big event only two weeks out and he has the Rams trading up for a quarterback. That doesn’t happen from Pick 19, though. He projects them to move up for Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. in the second round, going from No. 52 to 37 in order to land the lefty quarterback.
Kiper’s projected deal involves the Rams sending Nos. 52, 83 and 96 to the Chargers for No. 37. Here’s what Kiper wrote about the Rams’ potential selection of Penix at No. 37 overall.
Yes, the Rams have Matthew Stafford. Yes, they brought in Jimmy Garoppolo. And yes, they drafted Stetson Bennett in Round 4 last year. But Stafford is 36 and has dealt with serious injuries in recent years, while Garoppolo is on a one-year deal and Bennett spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list. There’s a lot of uncertainty in L.A. past 2024.
Penix could be the future franchise signal-caller for coach Sean McVay and the Rams. He is accurate to every level of the field and is a great decision-maker. He had 67 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions in his two seasons at Washington. I have a Round 2 grade on him, just behind Bo Nix in my rankings.”
Random Fandom: Player most likely to be drafted by the Rams? (By mg050369 on Apr 10, 2024)
“Which player do you think is most likely to get drafted by the Rams? It could be based on need, fit, gut or something else. I’ll go DL Fiske. Fills AD’s spot, pairs with the Conductor, seems to fit the profile. My 2nd choice is kicker Little but they could go with the UFL wonder.”
