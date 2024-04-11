Random Ramsdom: Is Joe Noteboom most overpaid player on roster?

There was a an article by Bleacherreport, and you can easily see the link right below, but the article breaks down which players are the most overpaid by their respective team. It’s an interesting concept and for the Los Angeles Rams it was determined that Joe Noteboom is their most overpaid player. For the San Francisco 49ers, and according to the same article, their most overpaid player is Nick Bosa.

Do you think Noteboom is the most overpaid player for LA right now? Were you as a suprised as I was to see Bosa on the list? It’s all subjective so hopefully we can get some good discussion going. Please leave some comments! Either way, whether you comment or not, thanks for checking out Turfshowtimes!

“Los Angeles Rams: OT Joe Noteboom The 28-year-old has been a disappointment even when healthy since signing a three-year, $40 million deal two years ago. There’s a chance he doesn’t even end up on the 2024 roster. San Francisco 49ers: Edge Nick Bosa The 49ers don’t hand out a lot of dumb contracts, so we’re nitpicking here. The highest-paid defensive player in NFL history is, without a doubt, awesome. But he’s on wild money for a guy whose numbers plummeted in 2023.”

The Rams Draft Experience!



Join us in Hermosa Beach to watch the 2024 NFL Draft, hear from special guests, enjoy live music + more! | @SoFi — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2024

“Even if you remove Noteboom’s first four starts at right guard, he continued to play a vital role by appearing in five other games in 2023 and starting four of those games. In four games and three starts, he took over for the injured starting RT Rob Havenstein. In one week, he took over for the injured left tackle Alaric Jackson. That is a pretty vital role for the team. There are other speculative players on the LA Rams roster that could have been considered overpays. DB Tre’Davious White has agreed to a one-year deal for $8.5 million with the team, despite coming back from two serious injuries. TE Colby Parkinson signed a three-year $22.5 million deal with the team that rivals the contract of starting TE Tyler Higbee, and hasn’t caught a single pass for the team yet. And if the team’s history of TE usage holds, he won’t see a lot of targets in 2024 either.”

.@TurnerKobie with a message after singing the National Anthem at the @Lakers game! pic.twitter.com/6oVnRpfQM8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2024

The National Anthem tour continues at the @Lakers game for @TurnerKobie! pic.twitter.com/Hj18vQjSsf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2024

