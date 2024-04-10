Rams 7-round mock draft: Addressing defense with 4 of first 5 picks

Will the Los Angeles Rams pour their resources into the defensive side of the ball from April 25-27 during the 2024 NFL Draft? It is certainly possible.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports posted a 7-round mock draft on Wednesday and here are his picks for the L.A. Rams:

1.19 - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

2.52 - CB Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri

3.83 - TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

3.99 - DT Maason Smith, LSU

5.154 - DT Justin Edoigbe, Alabama

5.155 - RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

6.196 - EDGE Myles Cole, Texas Tech

6.209 - CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane

6.213 - WR Cornelius Johnson

6.217 - S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

7.254 - WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Jared Verse has been a popular pick for the L.A. Rams, going back to Mel Kiper’s first mock for ESPN. Rakestraw could be a potential steal in the second round, with some thinking he has first round credentials.

I’ve heard Sinnott compared to Sam LaPorta for this TE class, so to get him in the third would be a coup if that’s true.

Laube is 5’10, 206 lbs, and he posted a very fast 1.52 in the 10-yard split with a 37” vertical, 4.02 short shuttle, and 23 reps on the bench. So he’s fast and strong and not slight of frame. Lance Zierlein calls him an “efficient zone scheme runner” who lacks burst and elusiveness. Maybe a Darrell Henderson type?

In Robinson, we know that Kentucky was running a Rams offense there with Liam Coen as OC.

How would you grade this seven-round mock?