Rams can earn redemption for a recent draft blunder in 2025 offseason

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, all fans of the L.A. Rams could talk about was how Tutu Atwell was taken over current Chiefs standout Creed Humphrey. As we all know by now, Atwell was taken six picks ahead of Humphrey. Their NFL careers truly could not have been any different.

One is considered the best at their position and the other is an oft-injured, underutilized playmaker. However, Les Snead and the Rams can possibly earn a shot at redemption for that draft blunder in the 2025 offseason.

Randy Mueller of The Athletic listed Humphrey as the No. 12 free agent in next year’s free agency class:

“One of the better young offensive linemen in the league, Humphrey is trending toward Jason Kelce status. He has not missed a game in three seasons, and his feel, instincts and high football IQ are obvious. He separates himself from most others at the position because he’s able to bend and engage his lower body on impact to sustain blocks with strength. He throws around defenders with heavy hands,” Mueller wrote on April 9.

For all the fans that have been unable to let go of the Atwell-Humphrey debate, signing the All-Pro center would be a dream come true. Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s consider the cost.

LA is second across the league in offensive spending ($182.4 million) with a solid chunk of that going toward keeping Matthew Stafford upright. Per Over the Cap, the Rams are fourth in the NFL in offensive line spending at $64.9 million. Five of the team’s nine largest cap hits are offensive linemen — Rob Havenstein, Jonah Jackson, Kevin Dotson, Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson.

Dedicating resources to the O-line is fantastic, yet I don’t expect Snead to add another high-priced addition to the unit unless it’s absolutely necessary. Humphrey will be incredibly pricey whenever the bill comes due in Kansas City or elsewhere. The Chiefs were right behind Los Angeles in offensive line spending at $64.6 million and have to make decisions on Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith (currently entering a contract year).

I don’t see any scenario where the reigning two-time champs let a player of Creed’s caliber walk. Unless his asking price becomes too ridiculous during contract negotiations, I would expect him to stay with the Chiefs. Within reason, teams must be willing to open up their wallets for a player like him before someone else beats them to it.

But say if Humphrey were to leave the only team he’s ever known, inserting him in the Rams lineup would easily give LA the best (and priciest) line in the NFL.