Snead’s Snacks: These 5 edge players are the best fits for Rams defense

One of the biggest needs for the Los Angeles Rams this draft season will be edge rusher. The Rams need a player that can get to the quarterback and need to upgrade at the e rusher position. These two needs go hand-in-hand. Drafting an EDGE

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve done a series called Snead’s Snacks. In other words, we’re going to find and look at common themes and traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and see which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the mold for the Rams.

The focus for today’s edition of “Snead’s Snacks” will be on one of the Rams’ biggest positions of need, the edge rusher position.

After cutting Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis in-season and then releasing Leonard Floyd prior to free agency, the Rams need a top edge rusher as well as some depth. Michael Hoecht stepped in nicely at the end of last year while Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas provide depth, but they certainly need some more talent.

*Note: Numbers taken from RAS and Mockdraftable

2024 Snead’s Snacks:

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

Byron Young, Tennessee - 3rd Round

Height: 6’2 (17th percentile)

Weight: 250-pounds (15th percentile)

Arm Length: 32.5 inches (12th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds (98th percentile)

10-yard split: 1.62 seconds (69th percentile)

Bench Press: 22 reps (40th percentile)

3-cone: 7.19 seconds (55th percentile)

20-yard shuttle: NA

Vertical: 38 inches (91st percentile)

Broad Jump: 132 inches (98th percentile)

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: Elite

Explosion Grade: Elite

Agility Grade: DNQ

RAS: 9.22 - Great

Traits:

Explosive

Extremely high-motor athlete

Elite first step

Overview of Pick

Byron Young had a good rookie season with the Rams, totaling eight sacks. While he hit a rookie wall at the midseason mark, he significantly outperformed his draft status. Despite not taking an EDGE player early, Young gave the Rams somewhat of a future at the position and they’ll hope that he continues to develop.

Nick Hampton, Appalachian State - 5th Round

Height: 6’2 (17th percentile)

Weight: 236-pounds (1st percentile)

Arm Length: 33.625 inches (53rd percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds (90th percentile)

10-yard split: 1.65 seconds (41st percentile)

Bench Press: NA

3-cone: NA

20-yard shuttle: NA

Vertical: 35.5 inches (75th percentile)

Broad Jump: 120 inches (73rd percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Elite

Explosion Grade: Good

Agility Grade: DNQ

RAS: 9.74 - Elite

Traits:

Raw/Good athleticism

High-motor athlete/Good production

Good tackle range in space

Overview of Pick

Hampton didn’t play a lot as a rookie which isn’t totally surprising given how raw he was coming out of Appalachian State. With that said, it’s not a surprise that the Rams drafted Hampton last season. His explosiveness off the snap and high-motor made him a great fit for the Rams. We’ll see how he develops in year two.

Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska - 6th Round

Height: 6’4 (72nd percentile)

Weight: 250-pounds (15th percentile)

Arm Length: 35.25 inches (93rd percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.74 seconds (64th percentile)

10-yard split: 1.64 seconds (50th percentile)

Bench Press: 21 reps (30th percentile)

3-cone: 4.41 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.38 seconds (59th percentile)

Vertical: 33.5 inches (54th percentile)

Broad Jump: 118 inches (61st percentile)

Size Grade: Elite

Speed Grade: Good

Explosion Grade: Good

Agility Grade: Okay

RAS: 8.32 - Great

Traits:

Raw athlete with elite traits

Good first step/explosive

Good short-area quickness

Overview of Pick

Like Hampton, Mathis didn’t play much as a rookie. While his measurements didn’t necessarily line up with what the Rams target, his traits certainly do. Mathis was a raw athlete coming out of Nebraska with the type of traits worth betting on in the sixth-round. He’s another player that the Rams will hope to develop.

Terrell Lewis, Alabama – 3rd Round

Measurables:

Height: 6’5 (97th percentile)

Weight: 262-pounds (97th percentile)

Arm Length: 33-3/4 inches (93rd percentile)

40-yard dash: NA

Bench Press: NA

3-cone: NA

20-yard shuttle: NA

Vertical: 37 inches (81st percentile)

Broad Jump: 124 inches (85th percentile)

Size Grade: Elite

Speed Grade: N/A

Explosion Grade: Elite

Agility Grade: N/A

RAS: N/A

Traits:

Good awareness

Exciting physical traits

Strong potential

Overview of Pick

It’s hard to fault the Rams for taking Lewis. Had he been able to test before the draft, he likely goes in the first-round. Lewis was a great athlete and very explosive while having good college production. Injuries were a big reason Lewis never reached his full potential.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma – 4th Round

Measurables:

Height: 6’2 (3rd percentile)

Weight: 253-pounds (17th percentile)

Arm Length: 33.75 inches (56th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.77 seconds (63rd percentile)

10-yard split: 1.65 seconds (46th percentile)

Bench Press: 27 reps (78th percentile)

3-cone: 7.09 seconds (71st percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds (71st percentile)

Vertical: 38 inches (91st percentile)

Broad Jump: 121 inches (80th percentile)

Size Grade: Very Poor

Speed Grade: Good

Explosion Grade: Elite

Agility Grade: Great

RAS: 8.69 – Great

Traits:

Good explosiveness and get-off

Excellent college production

Ideal athletic tools

Overview of Pick

Okoronkwo was seen as someone who lacked the physical traits but played with good aggression and a motor. Taken on day three, the hope was that the Rams could refine him and develop him into a productive edge rusher.

Samson Ebukam, LB, Eastern Washington – 4th Round

Measurables:

Height: 6’3 (43rd percentile)

Weight: 240-pounds (54th percentile)

Arm Length: 32.375 inches

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds (93rd percentile)

10-yard slit: 1.53 seconds (89th percentile)

Bench Press: 24 reps (65th percentile)

3-cone: 7.07 seconds (64th percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds (38th percentile)

Vertical: 39 inches (88th percentile)

Broad Jump: 122 inches (95th percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Elite

Explosion Grade: Elite

Agility Grade: Good

RAS: 9.8 – Elite

Traits:

High-motor player

Elite athlete

Explosive pass rusher

Overview of Pick

Ebukam was an explosive athlete with significant physical traits. He was seen as a guy with speed, explosiveness, and a high motor. Had he gone to the combine, his 39-inch vertical would have ranked 10th overall – two inches shy of Myles Garrett – and his 4.50-40 yard dash would have been the best among any defensive end or linebacker.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players

Morgan Fox, DE, Colorado State-Pueblo – 2016 UDFA

Height: 6’3

Weight 263-pounds

Arm Length: N/A

40-yard dash: 4.89 seconds

Bench Press: 23 reps

3-cone: 7.44 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Vertical: 35 inches

Broad Jump: 118 inches

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: N/A

Explosion Grade: Good

Agility Grade: Okay

RAS: 6.11 – Good

Matt Longacre, DE, Northwest Missouri State – 2015 UDFA

Height: 6’3

Weight 260-pounds

Arm Length: N/A

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

Bench Press: 22 reps

3-cone: 7.07 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.26 seconds

Vertical: 33 inches

Broad Jump: 117 inches

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: Great

Explosion Grade: Good

Agility Grade: Great

RAS: 8.44 – Great

Common Traits Rams Look For in Edge Rushers

Here are the common traits that can help us build a rough mold of what Snead might look for in rookie edge rushers:

Snead values a smart player with a high-motor . While that sounds like a cliché, because quite frankly it is, it simply means Snead looks for guys that play hard and have a high football IQ .

. While that sounds like a cliché, because quite frankly it is, it simply means Snead looks for guys that . Snead loves elite athletic traits when it comes to the edge rusher position. Ebukam was an elite physical specimen when it came to testing and Ochaun Mathis had elite arm length. Nick Hampton was an elite athlete as a fifth-round pick. A lot of these players have very good RAS. It would be a surprise if the Rams drafted a player under an 8.0 RAS. Five out of seven players had RAS scores higher than 8.0 and Lewis likely joins that group if he had been able to test.

when it comes to the edge rusher position. Ebukam was an elite physical specimen when it came to testing and Ochaun Mathis had elite arm length. Nick Hampton was an elite athlete as a fifth-round pick. A lot of these players have very good RAS. It would be a surprise if the Rams drafted a player under an 8.0 RAS. Five out of seven players had RAS scores higher than 8.0 and Lewis likely joins that group if he had been able to test. The Rams seem to value explosiveness at the edge rusher position. Daniel Hardy, Lewis, Ebukam, and Okorokwo were all in the 80th percentile or higher in the broad jump and vertical jump and had elite explosive RAS grades. Byron Young tested in the 98th percentile in the broad jump last season. Explosiveness and a quick get-off were also common traits. Most players that the Rams have selected had a 10-yard split between 1.55 and 1.6 seconds.

at the edge rusher position. Daniel Hardy, Lewis, Ebukam, and Okorokwo were all in the 80th percentile or higher in the broad jump and vertical jump and had elite explosive RAS grades. Byron Young tested in the 98th percentile in the broad jump last season. were also common traits. Most players that the Rams have selected had a 10-yard split between 1.55 and 1.6 seconds. Developmental guys. Of the Rams draft selections on the edge, only Terrell Lewis was taken before day three . That’s two fourth-rounders, one fifth-rounder, two sixth-rounders, and six seventh-round selections. The Rams took two of these players last year in Hampton and Mathis. While the Rams have a big need at edge rusher this year, we may be look at players in rounds 3-5 once again.

. That’s two fourth-rounders, one fifth-rounder, two sixth-rounders, and six seventh-round selections. The Rams took two of these players last year in Hampton and Mathis. While the Rams have a big need at edge rusher this year, we may be look at players in rounds 3-5 once again. Size doesn’t seem to matter for the Rams as much as explosiveness and overall athleticism . Outside of Lewis, every notable edge the Rams have drafted has had average size. The Rams look at production and how you get to the quarterback instead of size measurables like height, weight, and arm length.

. Outside of Lewis, every notable edge the Rams have drafted has had average size. The Rams look at production and how you get to the quarterback instead of size measurables like height, weight, and arm length. It may also be fair to look at the college all-star games. Out of players that Snead has drafted, only Trevon Young didn’t participate in the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl or NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Hampton and Young were at the Senior Bowl last year and Mathis played in the Shrine Bowl.

2024 Players Who Fit The Rams

1. Chop Robinson, Penn State

If the Rams decide to take an edge player, it would not be surprising if that player was Chop Robinson. He fits almost every benchmarks in their testing thresholds and traits. Robinson arguably has the best first-step in the class and is the best athlete. His motor runs hot from down to down and despite his rawness, he shows flashes of a good football IQ. It’s worth noting that Robinson didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl which does knock him on this list. Still, when it comes to the edge players in round one, Robinson feels like the best fit.

Draft Projection: Mid-late 1st

2. Mohamed Kamara, Colorado St.

Kamara is another explosive edge player in this class that could fit on day two. His 1.58 second 10-yard split is right in their threshold. While his vertical is a little lower than they like, his board jump at 125 inches meets the mark and more than makes up for it. Kamara has a relentless motor and is somewhat similar to Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. His raw explosiveness will be a huge draw for the Rams. Kamara does lack ideal size, but that’s not something the Rams care about as they value explosiveness and raw athleticism much more at EDGE.

Draft Projection: 2nd-3rd

3. Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Hunt might be my favorite EDGE option for the Rams outside of Chop Robinson. If the Rams can’t get Robinson, Hunt should be the target on day two or early day three of the draft. This is exactly the type of player that they’ve typically gone for at the position. Hunt is a hyper-explosive athlete with raw traits that can be molded. He has a good motor and athletically compares to Leonard Floyd. The Rams put their EDGE players in coverage quite a bit last year. Hunt is a former safety who converted to EDGE and was one of the best in coverage last season in college football. He may be better suited for special teams early, but there is a lot of upside here.

Draft Projection: 3rd-4th Round

4. Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Thomas is more of a traits projection than an athletic projection, especially when you look at the explosiveness and the vertical. It’s not bad, but it’s also not fantastic. The 1.58 second get-off is encouraging, however, and that matches on tape with his quick first step. Thomas has a good motor as well and process the play quickly. His comfort in space also jumps out on tape. The talent and upside is clearly there with him. He does have a lower-leg injury history, but that hasn’t seemed to hurt his explosiveness too much. Thomas could be a good day three option for the Rams.

Draft Projection: 5th-6th Round

5. Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

This may not be the UCLA EDGE rusher that many were expecting to see here. However, Murphy could actually be the better fit for the Rams than Laiatu Latu. The primary reason is the explosiveness. This is something that the Rams value. Latu scored in just the 35th percentile in the vertical and 51st percentile in the broad jump. Meanwhile, Murphy is in the 93rd and 81st percentile. The 1.6 second 10-yard split also stands out. Murphy is an instinctive player and explosive athlete. Don’t be surprised if this is the EDGE player from UCLA that the Rams select.

Draft Projection: 6th-7th Round

Honorable Mentions

Jonah Ellis, Utah

Good motor

Quick off the ball

Displays good explosiveness

Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Adisa Isaac

Good in space

Smart player

Explosive

Draft Projection: 4th Round

Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

Explosive

Good athlete

Extremely athletic with traits

Draft Projection: 5th-6th Round