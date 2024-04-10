Should the Rams consider drafting a hybrid cornerback/safety?

While the Los Angeles Rams, in the Les Snead/Sean McVay era don’t have a strong history of drafting big cornerbacks and/or safeties, they have brought them in from the outside. Cornerbacks Aqib Talib, Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell, and Ahkello Witherspoon were all over 6’ and 200 lb. Amongst safeties, McVay inherited Mark Barron and Maurice Alexander, but since, it’s been only draftees Jordan Fuller and Quentin Lake.

Fans should consider the possibilities nonetheless.

This corner class has such depth, that I decided to do another set of round-by-round capsule reviews with a set criteria. These candidates fit into, what I think, a hybrid role. Coverage skills enough to stand on their own as a cornerback, but have the traits to make noise at safety. Bigger bodies, longer arms, and aggressive play styles. They have vision and read/react well. They all project to playing in zone coverages.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams shouldn’t expect wholesale changes under new Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula. In post-hire interview, he indicated that the base scheme would likely return intact, using “...the same 3-4 structure and some of the same core beliefs...”Keeping that mind, expect to see more zone coverages or hybrids.

Here are some of my favorite corner/safety hybrids and the round they could selected.

Round 1

Cooper DeJean- Iowa 6’ 1/2” 203 lb., 31 1/8” arms, and 9 5/8” hands @ NFL Combine

21 year-old started 21 of 30 college games played and missed the final four games of his senior season with a broken leg. Recently cleared to resume football activities. Stellar production when on the field and does double-duty as a punt returner. Logged 120 tackles, seven interceptions, and broke up 20 passes. Returned 31 punts for 406 yards and one touchdown.

Ultra-competitive, athletic and versatile. Blocky build, reminiscent of a safety and that’s where he started at Iowa. Has NFL tools. Played in a primarily zone scheme, but also lined up on the slot and as an underneath safety. Good not great tackler, slides off too many, but generally good form and drive. In coverages, he seems just a bit late coming out of transitions and that goes turning and carrying upfield, breaking downhill on underneath routes, and horizontally on quick slants and drags. Good ballhawk, soft hands, good hand/eye coordination and knows what to do with the ball in his hands.

Fits into Rams zone schemes and has the bonus of special teams play. I have a a Round 2 grade on him, but draft experts assure us he’s a Day 1 player. I will give DeJean a slight edge, but see him as more akin to his ex-teammate Riley Moss, than a true shutdown corner. Moss was selected at #83 in Round 3 last year.

Round 2

TJ Tampa- Iowa State 6’ 1” 189., 32 1/2” arms, and 9 5/8 “ hands @ NFL Combine

High school basketball star, just tuned 22. Tampa played in 46 Cyclones games with 29 starts, racking up 108 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 22 passes defended and three interceptions. He was named as an All-American in 2022 and 23.

Although Tampa is a draft favorite, I’m a little disappointed he didn’t play in post-season showcase games or test at the NFL Combine. On film he appears to play fast and ran down a couple of breakaways from behind, so he does have some long speed and in general looks very fluid and agile in stop/go, change of direction, and transitions. Steady all-around game. No major weak spots. In open field he can go for big hits instead of wrapping up and give up too much space on his back pedal allowing comebacks, but not so much that it’s an exploitable. Versatile in where he can be lined up and appears comfortable defending run or pass anywhere on the field. Iowa State sent him on some blitz opportunities with varying success, when it was aggressive and off the corner there was success, but he looked a bit confused on the delays. Tackle like a safety and uses his length to shed blocks.

High floor prospect. Would love to see him in horns and trying fill the Jalen Ramsey “STAR” role.

Round 3

Khyree Jackson- Oregon 6’ 3 1/2” 203 lb., 32”arms, 8 7/8” hands. and 78” span @ Senior Bowl

One year wonder who has taken the long road getting to the NFL Draft. Jackson, soon to be 25, began as a junior college player in 2017, leaving school before the season started and sitting out 2018 as well. In 2019, he played himself into a top juco recruit and transferred again to another JC where the season was wiped out by COVID-19. He was signed by Alabama in 2021 and spent two tumultuous years in Tuscaloosa, culminating in getting into Nick Saban’s doghouse and being suspended. During his time, he played in 21 games with one start, primarily on special teams. In his lone season with the Ducks, Jackson had 34 tackles, five for loss, 10 passes defended and three interceptions.

Good enough as an outside corner to stand on his own, but would be a very versatile and interesting piece to move around in a defense. Physical in man/press and has the length and leaping ability to be tough to throw around/over. Tremendous asset in the red zone. Aggressive, physical, and a good blitzer. Generally shows good form tackling and is very supportive in run defense. Surprisingly fluid and agile for such a big corner, has good play strength. Although quicker receivers can beat off the get-go if he misses his punch, he is pretty good at mirroring and at the catch point. He has technique issues, but considering his age hasn’t played a lot of snaps to get experience. He has a lot of tread left on his tires.

Got to believe there’s a fair amount of boom/bust with this prospect. Obviously has innate talent, but his past behavior is sketchy. Will he be willing to work at his craft, move positions, or make his bones on special teams? Had a good week at the Senior Bowl although hobbled with a foot injury, put up solid athletic testing numbers at the NFL Combine, 4.50 forty; 1.50 split; 36.5 vertical, 11’ 1” broad.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says they were told by Alabama staffers in past that Khyree Jackson was best DB in their room. He was on fringe of invite if he entered last year's draft due to 6-3 and expected 4.3 speed. Colorado game basically locked it this year.

Round 4

Kamal Hadden-Tennessee 6’ 1” 196 lb., 30 7/8” arms, and 8 1/2” hands @ NFL Combine

Took the long way around to the draft. The 23 year-old spent a juco season before signing with Auburn, but decided to re-enter the transfer portal and sign with Tennessee. Saw action in 23 games with 15 starts and showed good production with six interceptions, 18 passes defended, and 87 tackles.

Played mostly press/off man coverage, but has the traits for zone. Has adequate length, reads quarterbacks, breaks on ball, hand/eye coordination, and is aggressive at the catch point. Might struggle against with NFL speed outside, but has natural football talent and instincts, needs experience/reps. Although not a thumper, he plays aggressively taking on blockers and supporting against the run. He plays with strength and has room for more.

Bit of a sleeper. Although Hadden didn’t have a lot of high-end college production, he was in the midst of a strong 2023 season when shoulder surgery shelved him for the season. Attended the NFL Combine, but did not test, although reportedly looked very smooth in field-work drills. At the Vols Pro Day, ran a 4.53 forty, 34.5” vertical, and 10’ 2” broad.

Kamal Hadden Tennessee Highlights

Round 5

Jarius Monroe- Tulane 6’ 5/8” 204 lb., 32 1/2”arms, 8 7/8” hands, and 77 1/8” span @ Shrine Bowl

Experienced prospect, turns 24 in October. Monroe played three strong seasons at FCS Nicholls State before spending his final two at Tulane. For his career, he played in 58 games with 193 tackles, seven interceptions, and 51 passes broken up.

Vociferous, fiery team leader. Not athletically gifted, Monroe is an ultra-competitive player who wins with preparation, grit, and hard work. Better in zone and off man where his wingspan and jumping ability can really fill in a coverage area. Can be very physical at catch point. He appears to see things well, a wide field of vision, reads and reacts well and triggers downhill. Probably not fast, nor loose enough to turn and run with pro wideouts. Projects best as a strong safety matching up on tight ends and playing downhill. Very physical and strong tackler with room to pack on more muscle. Regular special teams contributor all through school.

After a college career at outside corner, Monroe was moved to safety for the Shrine Bowl. He answered the challenge by being a consensus standout and reportedly met with all 32 NFL teams. He was named Defensive MVP of the game.

Tulane's Jarius Monroe doing a great job staying on the WRs hip pocket and playing through the hands on this rep at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Round 6

Ryan Watts- Texas 6’ 2 3/4” 212 lb., 33 7/8” arms, 9 1/8” hands, and 82 1/8” span @ Shrine Bowl

Two-year starter, 23 of 24 games with the Longhorns after two seasons with Ohio State. Still plenty of tread on the tires, Watts has only 1300 college snaps. He’s produced when on the field. Even bouncing in and out of the lineup as a a senior, Watts was able to chart 89 tackles, five for loss, one interception, and seven passes defended.

Projects to a rangy deep safety. Miscast, I think, as a press corner. Just doesn’t show the handfight skills and is too often beat right off the line and put in bad position. In fact, his stop/start is only adequate all over the field. Much better in bail or off positions, whether man or zone, when he can mirror the receiver and read the quarterback. Fairly sticky and tough to overcome his length. He’s quite fluid, tracking and flowing to the ball. Best reading, reacting and playing downhill. Solid tackler with some thump and uses his length to fend off blockers.

Had a good week at the Shrine Bowl, working out a safety and corner as well as special teams units. Backed that up with a fine showing at the NFL Combine. Put up a good forty (4.53), stellar leaps in the vertical (40.5”) and broad 10’ 5”, and strong times in the shuttle (4.13) and 3cone (6.82). He was also the 3rd fastest practice player at the Shrine Bowl.

Round 7

Chigozie Anusium- Colorado State 6’ 3/4” 200 lb., 32 1/2” arms, 8 1/2” hands, and 79” span @ Hula Bowl

Originally signed with Cal and spent four season’s there, logging time in 25 games with six starts, before spending two season’s with the Rams. In his final two years, he totaled 93 tackles, broke up 12 passes, and had one interception. Also blocked a kick.

Good all-around defensive back with coverage and movement skills. Anusium is very comfortable outside on an island or dropping into zone. Opposing teams threw away from him at the WAC level. While primarily a press/man corner, as a senior he played a fair amount of single-high safety and some off-side, underneath zone. Physical nature with strong upper body and his wingspan makes him look leaner than he is (7% body fat). Willing in run support and pursuit. A fine open-field tackler who always had a good ratio of tackles to snaps with good form.

Nice sleeper pick. Sixth-year senior will turn 24 in November. Didn’t rate an invite to the NFL Combine, but had a stellar Pro Day. Ran a 4.38 forty, leapt a 37.5 vertical and 10’ 2” broad, and had 23 reps on the bench.

NFL DRAFT GEM OF THE DAY: Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem

Undrafted

Isaiah Johnson- Syracuse 6’ 2 7/8” 207 lb., 32 7/8” arms,8 1/2” hands, and 80 1/4” span @ Shrine Bowl

Graduate transfer from Dartmouth, with a Masters degree. Seamlessly made the jump up in competition from FCS and played in 25 games for the Orangemen, including 18 starts. Lined up predominantly at outside corner, Johnson made 115 tackles, intercepted two passes, and broke up nine more for Syracuse.

Better at off/bail man and zone than press. Doesn’t consistently get a jam on receiver at snap. Although he moves well for his size, will likely struggle to turn and run with pro speed. He does though handfight well while carrying. Best with some space to read and react and burst down hill. In the few games I saw, he dropped three possible interceptions, so while his ball skills appear good, he didn’t provide a lot of turnovers. Makes a lot of big hits in space, but would like to see him break down better at the line of scrimmage.

A size/length prospect. Long history on special teams. Just turned 24 and probably miscast at corner. He’s fairly athletic, had a 38.5” vertical and 10’ 9” broad at the NFL Combine. Just a step slow at 4.64 in the forty. Likely a bottom of the roster player, but Johnson has some traits for an NFL safety, it would interesting to see how much growth he would show after pro coaching and strength/conditioning work.

O Steelers teve uma reunião com Isaiah Johnson, CB de Syracuse, no Pro day da universidade.



️: @JustinM_NFLpic.twitter.com/1GG5ZJgYZU — Steelerismo (@steelerismobr) April 4, 2024

Is there a point to considering a hybrid corner/safety?

Yes, two actually. One is to again point out the depth of this year’s cornerback class and reiterate that the Rams should make it a point to be a part of it. Two, many if not all of these prospects are as good in coverage as the very top of the safety class.

These particular prospects fit very well into the current Rams safety mold. Long arms and leaping skills to tighten passing lanes and contest passes. Lean builds with good not great speed because the Rams seldom play single-high safety coverage. And all have shown to be willing, aggressive run defenders and play special teams.

Having the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary is a paramount duty. NFL defensive coordinators are trending towards “positionless” defensive backs that can be moved around like chess pieces to confound the opposition. Packages and sub-packages are the norm.

