Former Rams QB signs as backup on Super Bowl champions

Carson Wentz might just have a magnet for backing up Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. First he had to watch Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a championship after he tore his ACL in 2017, then Wentz spent last season on the L.A. Rams behind Matthew Stafford. But after the Rams chose to go in another direction and sign Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2024 season, Wentz was again left on the free agent market without a home. That changed on Monday night after it was reported that Wentz is signing a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Once again, Wentz is in the shadows of a Super Bowl winner but the move could be a great one for his future.

With the Chiefs, Wentz won’t have any pressure to win games. At least, not at first. It is increasingly unlikely in a 17-game era for a quarterback to make it the whole season without missing any games so Wentz could very well end up starting some games for Kansas City in 2024. The Chiefs have won three of the last four Super Bowls and are hoping to be the first three-peat.

Mahomes has missed just one game in the last three seasons, but at any moment it could. be Wentz in the driver’s seat for Andy Reid’s Chiefs. That was the case for Wentz in the final game of the 2023 season and he played reasonably well given the circumstances as the Rams were resting starters against the 49ers.

Now it seems the Rams, Chiefs, Wentz, and Garoppolo are all where they belong. For now.

The Rams should not be getting a compensatory pick for this signing as they haven’t had the deals for Kamren Curl and Colby Parkinson offset by any former players signing with other teams yet.