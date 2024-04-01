Random Ramsdom: Team reportedly re-signed receiver Tyler Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed Tyler Johnson. Johnson didn’t get a chance to play too much in the regular season but he did catch a touchdown pass in the regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers. He apparently showed the Rams enough that they are intending on keeping him on their squad. I think it’s an interesting choice and I wonder what else the Rams may do at their WR position. Do you have any thoughts on the move made by LA?

“Johnson, 25, spent most of last season on the Rams’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster ahead of the Rams’ regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, in which he caught two passes for eight yards and a touchdown as most of L.A.’s stars rested for the playoffs. A former collegiate star for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Johnson was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started seven regular season games for the Bucs across two seasons and even came up big on a couple of occasions during their Super Bowl LV run. Johnson also appeared in two games for the Houston Texans in 2022, although he did not register a reception.”

“Barlow also has a long history with HBCU programs, spending 13 seasons as a head coach with Alabama State and Virginia State. No stranger to the NFL, the former fourth-round pick played in the league for eight years. Barlow’s resume speaks for itself. His XFL accolades speak volumes alone but when you add his conference title from Virginia State, his three division titles at Alabama State, and his 92-59 career coaching record, Barlow has proven he belongs with the big boys. As a coach who has invested a lot in collegiate talent to fill out his roster, Sean McVay also lined his staff with coaches coming from the college ranks. McVay’s 2023 assistant head coach was Jimmy Lake, whom McVay hired after he was fired by the University of Washington. Ironically enough, the current head coach of the Washington Huskies is a former McVay assistant in Jedd Fisch.”

“The Rams experienced a little more success after the Dickerson trade, making the playoffs twice during those five years, including 1989, when they advanced to the NFL Championship game, before losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champs, the San Francisco 49ers. After their 1989 playoff run, the Rams managed to win only eight games over the following two seasons. How did the Buffalo Bills fare after the Eric Dickerson trade? The Buffalo Bills exploded onto the scene following the Dickerson trade. The team went 7 - 8 the year of the deal in 1987; however, they would win at least nine games each year until 1993. The team went on to win five division and four conference titles, advancing to the Super Bowl, all before that 1993 season and Cornelius Bennett was a huge part of the reason why and was a mainstay on those Bills Super Bowl teams. The lesson here is regardless of the haul a team gets in a deal if they don’t draft well, it means next to nothing, case in point, is the LA Rams.”