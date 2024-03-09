On the eve of the NFL’s free agency period, the Los Angeles Rams are making important decisions on their restricted free agent class. LA seems intent on bringing back left tackle Alaric Jackson via RFA tender, though they are still mulling around which level he should be protected and paid at: the right of first refusal ($3.1M) or a second round tender that would pay Jackson $4.9M this season but send premium draft capital back to LA if he signs elsewhere this offseason.

The Rams have also decided they won’t tender three defensive starters from this past season: Michael Hoecht, Jonah Williams, and Christian Rozeboom. There still remains a possibility that Los Angeles could re-sign these players below the minimum tender amount of $3.1M after they’ve had a chance to test the open market.

But let’s stay on Jackson and the Rams’ plans at left tackle for now.

This was Jackson’s first season as a full-time starter, and while it was rocky at the beginning he did blossom into a reliable contribution towards the end of the year. It was a tale of two halves for the former Iowa Hawkeye, and if he wasn’t a former UDFA and instead drafted in the first three rounds we’d be talking about his future prospects a lot differently.

Jackson just wrapped up his third season in the NFL. His rookie year was 2021 and a strange COVID season. He was in and out of the lineup at times because the Rams had outbreaks towards the end of the season that affected both Andrew Whitworth and Joe Noteboom.

The 2022 season was unusual for the Rams as well. The offensive line suffered injuries across the board starting with Brian Allen in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Joe Noteboom tore his achilles after six games, which inserted Jackson into the starting lineup. Jackson filled in admirably for six games before he was shut down for the season with a blood clot issue.

In his third season Jackson beat out Noteboom for the starting left tackle job protecting Matthew Stafford’s blindside. Noteboom was relegated to a job at right guard, but ultimately gave way to Kevin Dotson and become second-string full-time.

Jackson struggled to start 2023

Below are the left tackle’s Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive and pass blocking grades before the Rams’ Week 10 bye week:

Week 1 at Seahawks: 62.9, 88.5; 1 pressure allowed

Week 2 vs 49ers: 48.5, 24.2; 6 pressures

Week 3 at Bengals: 52.0, 43.1; 3 pressures

Week 5 vs Eagles: 49.8, 66..5; 2 pressures

Week 6 vs Cardinals: 62.4, 75.8; 3 pressures

Week 7 vs Steelers: 42.2, 29.1; 6 pressures

Week 8 at Cowboys: 68.5, 75.2; 2 pressures

Week 9 at Packers: 54.5, 74.3; 1 pressure

Jackson’s pass blocking started to turn a corner in Week 8 against the Cowboys and he pretty much maintained that standard over the remainder of the season, save for a few tougher matchups.

He finished strong and may be an ascending player

Jackson’s PFF offensive and pass blocking grades over the final stretch of the season are as follows:

Week 11 vs Seahawks: 61.9, 80.4; 2 pressures allowed

Week 12 at Cardinals: 78.0, 54.7; 3 pressures

Week 13 vs Browns: 70.4, 63.8; 2 pressures

Week 14 at Ravens: 66.5, 79.4; 4 pressures

Week 15 vs Commanders: 82.0, 89.3; 0 pressures

Week 16 vs Saints: 75.8, 80.0; 1 pressure

Week 18 at 49ers: 65.9, 62.2; 3 pressures

Wildcard at Lions: 65.8, 74.5; 2 pressures

The two tough outings across this stretch unsurprisingly came against the Browns and 49ers, where both opposing defensive line groups are deep and move around to take advantage of matchups. The Browns have Myles Garrett, Obo Okoronkwo, and Za’Darius Smith. The 49ers present an even tougher group with Nick Bosa, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Randy Gregory, and Drake Jackson.

It’s clear that Jackson was ascending late into the year, and looking toward 2024 and beyond that’s the standard we should hold him to and expect from him moving forward. While this isn’t elite or star level play, it’s good enough to win games and valuable if the Rams don’t overpay Jackson moving forward—allowing them to allocate salary cap resources elsewhere.