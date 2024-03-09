25 underrated Free Agents the Rams should consider signing

The Rams are going to have some cap space to play with and some holes to fill when free agency and the new league year hits next week. Here’s a list of 25 players that are flying under the radar and could be a great fit in Los Angeles.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor is a veteran that has plenty of experience playing for quite a few different teams. This past year he started five games for the Giants. He’s going to be 35-years old soon but the point of Tyrod being on this list is because of the backup quarterback hole the Rams have right now.

Taylor’s mobility, improvisational qualities, high football IQ and leadership would make him a great fit for Sean McVay’s offense.

Chargers QB Easton Stick

Stick unlike Taylor is not a journeyman quarterback but an intriguing younger quarterback who has spent his career for the most part sitting and watching. Stick is only 28-years old and has plenty of athleticism to keep you intrigued.

Stick went 0-4 in the final four games of the season as the starter for the Chargers but he played pretty well. He threw three touchdowns, one interceptions, over 1,100 yards and had a 64 completion percentage to go with it. Stick also carried the ball and took one into the end zone. He’s an intriguing and cheaper option most likely for the Rams to fill that backup void.

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne is a player that looks the part of a Rams receiver when you watch the tape. I have had him pegged as a potential fit since before he left the 49ers. Bourne has experience working with a similar offensive philosophy from his days in San Francisco, is a willing blocker, precise route runner and makes plays after the catch.

Bourne is already a player the Rams have reportedly shown interest in so this might end up being a fit but it is worth noting the Patriots are feverishly attempting to re-sign Bourne ahead of free agency.

Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The former Michigan Wolverine is a very intriguing player in this year’s free agency class. Peoples-Jones showed improvement in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, for whatever reason he fell out of favor in Cleveland was traded to the Lions where he didn’t really get featured much.

Peoples-Jones had a 61 reception, 839 yard and three touchdown season back in 2022. It wasn’t that long ago and the man is only 25 years old. He offers return-ability and could be a real gem if he ended up working with Matthew Stafford. In a weaker receiver class there is a chance he ends up being the real steal of the group.

Commanders TE Logan Thomas

The former quarterback turned tight end has carved out a pretty nice career for himself. Thomas broke 2,000 yards for his career this past year and went over 200 receptions for a career total of 16 touchdowns. He’s dealt with some injuries which has held him back but 2023 was the year he started to look like his 2020 breakout self.

Thomas would be a nice fit for the Rams who currently have a lot of questions with only one true answer at tight end. Davis Allen, last year’s fifth round pick will be the guy they call on but I expect the Rams to look at this market closely to find a running mate for Allen while Tyler Higbee recovers from an ACL tear. They do still have Hunter Long but he hasn’t really done anything thus far to get excited or feel secure about. Thomas would compliment Allen nicely.

Seahawks TE Will Dissly

Speaking of someone who would compliment Davis Allen well, meet Will Dissly. He’s one of the game’s best blocking tight ends, Pro Football Focus graded him as the second best blocking tight end after George Kittle in 2023. He’s only 27, soon to be 28 years of age but he has a decent bunch of tools to offer.

Dissly’s blocking ability in unison with the receiving ability of Allen would be a nice fit. However, Dissly isn’t a bad receiver either. He hasn’t been utilized due to all the talent the Seahawks have hoarded at the position but this would be an opportunity to change that for Dissly.

Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson

He’s still so young at only 25 years of age and was 10th-overall blocking tight end per PFF. Colby Parkinson has barely been utilized in his four years in Seattle. Sadly, the last two years are the most he’s been utilized but his career totals are barely over 600 yards and just under 60 receptions not to mention only four touchdowns.

Parkinson has a rare blend of size and athleticism. He can go up and use his 6-foot-7 frame to highpoint the football and make plays downfield and in the end zone. I think he would work as another very nice compliment to Davis Allen and at 25 years old he could grow with Allen as well.

Raiders TE Austin Hooper

Hooper was a very talented tight end coming out of Stanford as well. He had three straight seasons of 500-plus yards including a breakout nearly 800 yard season back in 2019. He did have to have appendectomy in 2020 but he hasn’t had any major structurally damaging injuries which begs the question: why the fall off? I think it’s a fair question, however, it says more to the fact he joined the Browns, Titans and then Raiders.

Hooper went from getting 88 and 97 targets with the Falcons to just 70 with the Browns and eventually only 31 in Las Vegas. He’s played with Chig Okonkwo, David Njoku and Michael Mayer. The talent is still there but he wasn’t utilized the same after he left Atlanta. The Rams could, however, give him some serious work this year if he’s up for it and at 29 years old we could maybe see a resurgence for the once rising star Hooper.

Lions OG Graham Glasgow

Glasgow started this past year for the Lions after leaving the Broncos. He went back to Detroit where he was drafted out of Michigan. The fascinating thing is while Glasgow is going to be 32 years old soon. If the Rams wanted to get a solid guard with center capability who has experience working with Matthew Stafford, this guy right here checks those boxes.

This would be a player you sign to a one-year deal and you just bring him in to potentially start if you move Steve Avila over to center or just as a really high quality backup. It’s worth mentioning that Glasgow was the fifth overall run blocking guard per PFF.

49ers OG Jon Feliciano

Feliciano is 32 years old and was the 4th overall run blocking guard per PFF. He’s been in the league awhile and has been proven to be a guy that can become a starter in a pinch. He was very critical for the 49ers this past year and the fascinating thing is he worked with now Rams offensive line coach Ryan Wendell back when he was in Buffalo.

Now, the connections aren’t everything but the Rams could be looking at some sneaky good value with Feliciano while hurting their rival a little bit if they went in this direction.

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz

The 26-year old Cowboys starter, spent three seasons as the man in the middle for Dallas. He was drafted out of Wisconsin, the Rams of course have gone the route of acquiring Wisconsin offensive lineman from Rob Havenstein and David Edwards to Logan Bruss. Biadasz has some injury concerns to an extent but would be an upgrade in my opinion over last year’s starting center Coleman Shelton.

Browns C Nick Harris

Harris is 25-years old and he was born right by where SoFi Stadium is today. Harris is one of those up-and-coming centers who had a chance to shine in limited opportunities starting in relief for the Browns. This is an under the radar option that the Rams could either add to start at center or pick up to be a quality backup to develop. He’s played in 40 games but has only started in four.

Dolphins EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel

I’m a big fan of AVG if I’m being honest. At 28 years old he’s gotten better each year and we watched him have his best year in 2023 the moment Vic Fangio became the defensive coordinator. Now, I know the Rams don’t run the exact same defense as Fangio but it is derivative of his and I think Van Ginkel would be a great fit for new defensive coordinator Chris Shula to deploy all over the field as a swiss-army knife.

Van Ginkel had 53 pressures this year and was great in coverage as well. PFF gave him the third highest coverage grade, seventh highest pass rush grade, 20th run defense grade and the eighth overall edge grade. He might be THE steal of free agency and if the Rams know what is good for them they will try to get him on that unit.

Vikings EDGE Marcus Davenport

Davenport is another guy I’ve been a fan of for awhile. He’s 27 years of age currently but he’s coming off a season-ending injury in what was a prove-it season for him. He has the size and athleticism to be a force off the edge. If the Rams are looking for a guy who fits the part and could be had for a lot less money than some of the other top guys, Davenport would fit the bill.

Jaguars EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

If you can get over the comedy of this pick up with the fact the Rams traded the pick that became Chaisson to the Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey in the first place, then you will see it actually makes some sense. The Rams have cap space to spend but we still have seen them in the past go bargain bin hunting. In steps Chaisson, a first round pick who just never figured it out in Jacksonville.

He’s going to be 25 this year and has a bunch of physical traits and tools to work with. The Rams will likely develop a rushing rotation and Chaisson could be a big part of that if the Rams gave it a shot. I’m not out on Chaisson and I think with the proper coaching, that potential could be unlocked.

Texans LB Blake Cashman

If you have followed me for just the last few months than you’ve heard the name Blake Cashman come out of my mouth. Cashman is a great athlete and heady football player that just had a Pro Bowl worthy season in Houston. The thing with Cashman is that he’s great in coverage, does a nice job of disengaging blocks and playing the run and he can rush the passer if need be. PFF graded him as the fifth overall linebacker this past year.

The Rams have Ernest Jones who I anticipate is going to be around for a long time. However, getting him a running mate like Cashman would be such a massive level up for the Rams and make a huge difference. Cashman is flying under the radar for some reason but he would be a massive boost for the Rams defense and shouldn’t break the bank either.

Bills LB Tyrel Dodson

Speaking of another incredibly underrated linebacker, let’s discuss Tyrel Dodson. The Buffalo Bills really will be making a mistake if they let Dodson leave Buffalo. However, Dodson if available will be only 26 this year and is coming off a true breakout season.

Dodson was the third overall linebacker per Pro Football Focus. He, like Cashman can kind of do it all especially in coverage as he was rated the fifth coverage linebacker. Dodson is another guy flying under the radar who also might not break the bank. Putting him next to Ernest Jones would again be a major boost for the defense.

Patriots LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Mack Wilson has had a bumpy road in the NFL but he finally found his confidence in New England. Wilson is 26 years old and just had his best year. He was moved all around the defense and ranked 10th per PFF among all linebackers. What may go unnoticed by some is that Wilson started being used more as an edge defender, so with that said if the Rams need him to be an inside backer he might not put up the production he was in New England.

He’s another swiss-army knife similar to aforementioned Andrew Van Ginkel but his skillset is so evident I think the Rams would take a look at the very least.

Saints CB Isaac Yiadom

Yiadom has had a long road as well at the NFL level. He has bounced around some teams but he finally found a rhythm in New Orleans when he took over for an injured Paulson Adebo at corner. Yiadom has great size and overall length for a boundary corner which is where I think the Rams want to go.

Yiadom is just 28 years old, he’s coming off his best year and was the 20th overall zone corner according to PFF. Could the Rams add him? Well, as long as they don’t hold his performance against them on Thursday Night in too high regard. Yiadom had quite the season but the Rams gave him more fits than anyone.

Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Murphy-Bunting started out on the Buccaneers where his career definitely took a bit to get going but it finally did. He had the 6th lowest pass rating when targeted in zone coverage back his last year with the Buccaneers. Unfortunately, Murphy-Bunting took a one year prove-it deal with Tennessee and it didn’t go so well.

He’s clearly a scheme fit for the Rams and has the athleticism to boot. I do think this guy coming off one down year is being forgotten about in a average cornerback free agency class.

Chargers CB Michael Davis

Michael Davis fits the bill of a Rams zone corner on the outside. I think he would be a good fit despite coming off arguably his worst year to date. Davis comes with the size for the boundary and the instincts you want in a cornerback.

Would new defensive run game coordinator Giff Smith bring him over to the Rams after leaving the Chargers? I’m very curious if we see any of the new coaches have influence on new free agent acquisitions.

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah was one of the best cornerback prospects I’ve ever scouted. He had great size for the boundary, he had incredibly fluid hips and recover speed. So, why did he bust? Well, to be fair his story is not fully written yet but Okudah did tear his achilles in the beginning of his second season in the league. I think that had a lot to do with what we’ve seen.

However, Okudah is only 25 years old and has familiarity with Aubrey Pleasant, the question is more so was it left on good terms or not. I cannot answer that but if it was I could see a reunion of Okudah and Pleasant on the Rams. He has so much to work with and I truly think he could turn into a legit starting cornerback with a proper coaching and development.

Chargers SAF Alohi Gilman

Could Giff Smith bring Alohi Gilman to the Rams? Gilman will be 27 years old soon and was the 2nd overall zone coverage safety this past year per PFF. He was actually graded as the 7th overall safety according to PFF this year. Gilman enjoyed his best year of his career but I do not believe it was a one-off performance.

Gilman exhibited plenty of growth over his career and this year he finally put it all together. I think for a team that currently is thin at safety and doesn’t normally spend on the position, Gilman could be a perfect low-cost fit. After all, the safety class is loaded with big names to take the attention away from maybe the better player as it stands.

Dolphins SAF Brandon Jones

Jones is 25 years of age currently and was the 16th overall safety per PFF. What I like about Jones is that he got to play around Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland, he played in a Vic Fangio defense and looked to significantly develop from his rookie year to now. Jones posted a targeted passer rating as low as Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Rams again need safety help and likely won’t want to spend a lot if they even do to being with. Jones has familiarity working in a similar scheme and had success last year.

Buccaneers SAF Ryan Neal

Last but definitely not least Ryan Neal. Neal was the number one rated safety in 2022 according to PFF. He had to take on a massive role with the Seahawks defense. This was a guy they used as a linebacker and safety hybrid. Neal, for whatever reason didn’t have a large market this off-season so he took a one-year prove-it deal with the Bucs. It did not work well at all to say the last.

Neal is a player I have pegged that could be one of the biggest steals of free agency due to the fact I think he’s more like the 2022 player than he showed this past year. His stock is going to drop and the money will be lower. I think he would be a slam dunk signing for the Rams if they went that route. The man is über talented and just had a down year in a defense that he simply didn’t fit in.