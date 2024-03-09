Random Ramsdom: Les Snead has a couple complimentary picks to work with

Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams are one of a few teams with a more than one complimentary pick to work with. It’s an exciting time as the LA Rams still have possession of their first round pick and number of other picks and fans certainly can’t wait to see how the team ends up deciding to use them. How do you think the Rams will use them?

Thank you so much for spending time with us and have a great Saturday!

Teams with multiple comp picks ...



• 5: 49ers, Rams.

• 4: Eagles.

• 3: Saints, Packers, Jets.

• 2: Jaguars, Cowboys, Bengals. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 8, 2024

“The Rams exceeded expectations in 2023 reaching the playoffs with a 10-7 record before falling to the Detroit Lions in the wildcard round. Even more impressive was the way this young roster went 7-1 down the stretch and this bodes well for the future. Puka Nacua was obviously the breakout star for the Rams, however, Guard Steve Avila (R2) and round 3 defensive picks Kobie Turner and Byron Young were also significant contributors to the Rams’ great season. With Sean McVay at the helm, the Rams are always in with a shout and here’s how I think they should go in the 2024 draft, where they will have their first-round pick since 2016 (at the time of writing!)”

The Draft order for April. pic.twitter.com/Rsxohy0q60 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 9, 2024

“The Rams are back as a competitive team in the NFC and that ascension was documented in Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 – the best players from the entire 2023 season, including the postseason. How many of Los Angeles’ finest made the cut? 95. Kevin Dotson, right guard The Rams saw multiple surprise performances boost their odds on the way to the NFC’s Wild Card Round. So many of them came from out of left field, like Dotson. Having been dealt right before the season for a swap of Day 3 picks, Dotson was viewed as a fringe starter who could add consistency to Los Angeles’ offensive line. Instead, he became the unit’s best player.”

The @RamsNFL were awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Friday:https://t.co/U60VkIDPdY — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 8, 2024