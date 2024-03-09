Would Rams trading for Justin Fields really be a bad thing?

With free agency on the horizon, quarterback is the last issue to address for the L.A. Rams. Matthew Stafford saw a second half resurgence last season and it’s hard to believe that momentum won’t carry over into 2024.

However, if the Rams had the chance to make a trade for Justin Fields, would that really be a bad thing?

Question for the #Ramily ???



Would you give up a late round pick for #Fields ??



McVay always wanted a running QB . He could play behind Stafford for a few years & learn the system with no pressure . I say yes , how about you ??@RamsNFL — Michael Norton (@MobSquad508) March 7, 2024

Think about it, having Fields learn from Stafford and Sean McVay could be the best thing to ever happen to his career.

Since being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has dealt with two coaching staffs, and had an inept offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy. Besides, Chicago is where a QB’s career goes to die. Da Bears have never developed a quality performer under center which is why they’re the Packers’ punching bag year after year.

The only way the Rams should even consider trading for the Ohio State product would be if the compensation is low. Rumors have been all over the place, yet the Bears are seemingly moving on. Per NFL Network analyst Adam Rank, Fields leaving the Windy City is likely a certainty by now.

Sources tell @adamrank that the #Bears are not keeping Justin Fields.#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/6AdAMfiOUn — The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank (@sickpodadamrank) March 8, 2024

Usually Rank is full of crap but I believe his sources are right on the money this time. A late round pick for him could be a steal for any team like LA. However, nothing in his career has warranted anything close to a Day 1 or 2 draft pick. Trading for Fields might also complicate the team’s standing with Matthew Stafford.

Perhaps not with Stafford himself, but as TST’s own JB Scott put in his February 19 article on four reclamation projects the Rams should consider:

“Acquiring Fields would tell us that the Rams think they need to replace Stafford sooner than later, and that probably isn’t the case.”

Again, the way Stafford performed after the bye week proves that the veteran has plenty left in the tank. Plus, there is no guarantee that Fields would be an ideal fit in McVay’s scheme. Carson Wentz was the closest thing McVay had to having a true mobile quarterback in LA. I’m not counting Bryce Perkins as he didn’t resemble anything close to an NFL QB. Sorry Bryce.

Can’t see how Justin Fields would be able to fit in the Sean McVay offense but I guess if he was available for a day 3 pick he would be like a super charged Bryce Perkins. https://t.co/0CG75uzYhV — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) March 8, 2024

If the asking price is too steep, then this is a move LA should 1000 percent avoid. Re-signing Wentz is more of a priority for the Rams in the short-term anyway. Although if the price is right, could be something for Les Snead and company to sleep on.