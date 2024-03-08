Rams now know which 5 comp picks they have received in 2024

The Los Angeles Rams have received five 2024 NFL Draft compensatory picks, as expected. The picks will be in the third, sixth, and seventh round, which was also expected.

Teams are awarded additional draft picks when they lose free agents who sign contracts at certain financial levels the previous year without signing comparable-sized contracts to new players. Essentially if you lose a major player and don’t replace him with one, you get a marginal draft pick in return.

These are the Rams 2024 compensatory picks:

3.98 (Raheem Morris)

6.209

6.213

6.217

7.254

2024 compensatory picks have officially been released.



This thread will chronicle what I got wrong. More to come in an article on OTC later. pic.twitter.com/rBwrQ175ku — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 8, 2024

In addition, the Rams have their picks in the first round (19th overall), second, third, two picks in the fifth (one from the Kevin Dotson pick swap) and a sixth. Full list of Rams picks can be found here.

The Rams lost Baker Mayfield, Matt Gay, A’Shawn Robinson, Nick Scott, and Greg Gaines on notable contracts in 2024. They also receive a third round compensatory pick because the Falcons hired Raheem Morris and they will get another one in 2025.

To rent Mayfield and get anything in return is a good deal.