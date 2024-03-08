Kevin Dotson is now the 4th-highest paid RG in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed right guard Kevin Dotson to a 3-year, $48 million deal including $32 million guaranteed. It was a big pay raise for Dotson, who was traded from Pittsburgh to LA last offseason for a swap of picks in 2024 and 2025. The new deal makes Dotson the 4th-highest paid right guard in the NFL.

Contract details emerged Friday on OverTheCap.com. It is confirmed that the deal includes $32 million guaranteed with base salaries of $7 million, $8 million, and $8 million over the next three seasons. There is also a signing bonuses amounting to $4.25, with roster bonuses amounting to $20.7M. His 2024 cap number is $12.6M, leaving the Rams with roughly $29 million in open cap space.

While this is a good deal for Dotson, the Rams also have their own protection of sorts, allowing themselves a way out of the contract after 2025. If LA decides to part ways with the right guard before his roster bonus in March of 2026, they can release him and save $16 million, while only taking on $1.416 million in dead money. This basically turns this contract into a two-year deal with a third-year option for the Rams if things work out.

Los Angeles came into the offseason with some questions about their offensive line, as Dotson, starting center Coleman Shelton, and starting left tackle AJ Jackson all were set to become free agents. Now the Rams have locked up Dotson and also put a restricted tender on AJ Jackson, making his 2024 return likely. Shelton is the only question mark still, but with LA primed to return four out of their five starters last year, the team already seemed to have found continuity again along the offensive line early in the offseason.