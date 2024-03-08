Rams fans: Who is your dream free agent signing?

NFL free agency officially begins on March 13, yet the L.A. Rams got a jump on things by re-signing Kevin Dotson to a three-year deal.

I’ll never forget when I heard an analyst say that retaining a top internal free agent is exactly like signing one off the street. That made me feel a little better after watching my favorite team sleep through free agency for the umpteenth time. Nothing like the joys of fandom, am I right?

Anyway, with such a talented free agency pool, one that is packed to the brim with running backs and safeties, who is one player you would like to see the Rams sign this offseason?

Just this week, I wrote a post on how Lloyd Cushenberry might be a strong replacement for Brian Allen. I’ve also written articles debating whether Joe Mixon or Nick Chubb would fit in LA as a compliment to Kyren Williams. I know everyone has been enjoying those (insert eye roll).

Everything is speculation until the legal tampering period kicks off. Personally, I would like to see Les Snead and company address the defense, perhaps signing a veteran safety. I wouldn’t mind seeing another running back signed to pair with Williams. Although, I recognize that running back is not high on the list of priorities for LA.

I can guarantee that Snead will make at least one splash signing. In the meantime, I want to hear from you Turf Show Ramily! Drop the name of one player you would like to see the Rams sign in free agency in the comments.

I look forward to seeing your choices!