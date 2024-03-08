Supply & Demand: Market forces affecting each position in free agency

The NFL is no stranger to public claims of nepotism, especially when it comes to the coaching and front office ranks. Still, there is no greater sign that the free market is still alive than the league’s free agency period that will kick off next week. This aspect of the NFL may be one of the world’s greatest meritocracies. Teams are prepared to spend big on the players with much to offer. Others will find they are a dime a dozen and have little leverage when their potential employers have the benefit of supply on their side.

There are market forces affecting each position heading into free agency, and supply and demand will give us some predictive power into the decisions teams will make over the next week.

People outside of NFL teams focus on Cap; people inside of NFL teams focus more on Cash.

Cap is just accounting; Cash is real money.

For example, the Bills shed almost $42 million of Cash off their books yesterday.

Whatever the Cap impact is, that is quite a number. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 7, 2024

Quarterback

Demand: Kirk Cousins

Supply: Everyone else

Unless the Minnesota Vikings work something out with Kirk Cousins ahead of the legal tampering period, we could see a bidding war for the quarterback form between them and the Atlanta Falcons. The Pittsburgh Steelers likely aren’t going to battle over cousins, but in my view they should.

Cousins will be the first domino to fall, and then there will be a handful of teams looking for a veteran stop gap such as the Vikings, Falcons, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more. These teams likely aren’t looking to spend big. They won’t have to because there are plenty of options: Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and others.

Running back

Supply

Teams have grown wiser and aren’t going to throw big money contracts at low value positions like running backs. Still, the running game is having a resurgence in the NFL and there are teams like the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens that need to improve on the ground to take pressure off their quarterbacks. There will be more bodies than musical chairs for this market, and that will likely drive the price down for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, D’Andre Swift, etc.

Wide receiver

Demand

In the modern NFL your receiver depth chart should be three-deep with starting caliber players. There are also a handful of teams with young quarterbacks or that are hoping to draft one early this year and will need to surround them with pass catchers.

Unfortunately for those teams, the top WR’s have already been locked up long term or been franchise tagged. Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, and Mike Evans are off the market. Teams are left paying top dollar for players with serious question marks—Marquise Brown, Calvin Ridley, and Gabe Davis. I wouldn’t one to be in that position.

It also makes the Rams look wise for signing Demarcus Robinson to an early one-year deal worth up to $5M.

Tight end

Supply

The Houston Texans rewarded Dalton Schultz with a three-year, $33M contract extension before the onset of free agency. The Miami Dolphins were quick to scoop up Jonnu Smith after he was released by Atlanta.

Teams who are shopping in the TE market are left with a lot of similar caliber players, and it’s unlikely that any of them will break the bank individually: Hunter Henry, Noah Fant, Gerald Everett, Adam Trautman, Austin Hooper, Mike Gesicki, Irv Smith, Logan Thomas.

Offensive tackle

Demand

A team looking to compete right now can talk them into a bet on Tyron Smith, but he’s certain to cost more than $10M annually and there won’t be a lot of bang for your buck in the tackle market. Buyer beware.

Interior offensive line

Demand

If you are shopping in the middle market and looking for a short-term bet on a depth player that could start while you groom a rookie, you might be able to find a relative bargain. However, outside of that, there is a finite number of starting caliber guards and centers that will hit the market—especially after the Los Angeles Rams locked up Kevin Dotson and the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed Ezra Cleveland.

Edge rushers

Demand

With Josh Allen and Brian Burns retained via the franchise tag, some team will pay top dollar to Bryce Huff despite him never playing more than 600 snaps in a single season. Other than maybe the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, nearly every team is looking to reinforce their pass rush. There are no bargains to be found in this market. If you want an edge rusher you are going to have to pay for them, and that is tough news for the Rams.

Will they be forced to make a trade or build at the position through the draft?

Defensive tackles

Supply

Even with Chris Jones and Justin Madubuike re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens, respectively, there is a wealth of plus talent along the defensive interior. Christian Wilkins will be one of the hottest players on the open market and he’s destined to come off the board quickly. After him there are a handful of players that can contribute right away: Leonard Williams, DJ Reader, Grover Stewart, Sheldon Rankins, DaQuan Jones, Maurice Hurst, Javon Kinlaw, A’Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Solomon Thomas, Greg Gaines, etc.

Off-ball linebacker

Supply

This class of off-ball linebackers is a step down from the running backs and safeties that will hit the open market, but there will be some deals to be had in this group. Patrick Queen has a bigger name than production as a former first rounder. Frankie Luvu can step in and start day one. Jordyn Brooks, Jerome Baker, Azeez Al-Shaair, Devin White, Blake Cashman, and Willie Gay are all young and you just have to pick your flavor. There are also veteran options that won’t break the bank: Lavonte David, Bobby Wagner, Josey Jewell, Drue Tranquill, Jordan Hicks, and Shaquille Leonard.

Safety

Supply

Xavier McKinney and Kyle Dugger are ascending players that could secure deals at the top of the market. The veterans will have a tougher time in this free agency class because they are effectively a dime a dozen. Teams will have a wealth of choices in this class, between Justin Simmons, Darnell Savage, Kevin Byard, Geno Stone, Eddie Jackson, Kamren Curl, Julian Blackmon, Jordan Fuller, Jordan Whitehead, CJ Gardner Johnson. DeShon Elliott, Alohi Gilman, Jeremy Chinn, Micah Hyde, Brandon Jones, John Johnson, Tracy Walker, Jordan Poyer, and more.

This is welcome news for the Rams because they need short-term security at the safety position. While they’ve been fortunate to hit on late picks, they can’t rely on past performance for future production. The safety class in the draft also seems to be one of the weakest groups in recent memory, though that speaks towards the early rounds more so than the back of the draft.

Cornerback

Demand

The Chicago Bears secured a deal with Jaylon Johnson this week. The Chiefs tagged L’Jarius Sneed and it may cost as much as a second round pick in order to trade and extend the corner.

The other options that would get paid as starters are approaching age 30 or are on the wrong side of that number already: Kendall Fuller (29), Chidobe Awuzie (28), Stephon Gilmore (33), Steven Nelson (31), Kenny Moore (30), Ahkello Witherspoon (28), and Adoree Jackson (28).

There is some value to be had in either unproven players or reclamation projects, such as Keisean Nixon, Emmanuel Moseley, Dane Jackson, Kristian Fulton, Amik Robertson, and Jeff Okudah.

It’s not looking great if you need a starting outside corner.

Kicker

Demand

The Texans re-signed Ka’imi Fairbairn. Teams that still need a kicker will decide between Will Lutz, Greg Zuerlein, Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Brandon McManus, Chase McLaughlin, Joey Slye, Randy Bullock, or taking someone in the draft.