Random Ramsdom: Kevin Demoff is a busy man

The Los Angeles Rams are seeing Kevin Demoff take on more duties. You can read about the specifics below but I don’t know how this man makes time for everything. He’s 47 and he’s been with the Rams for at least 15 years, so simple math would say he’s been with the Rams about a third of his life. That’s wild to me. I know some fans don’t dig him. I don’t know him (lol) and so I just figure he’s a high profile guy and because of that high profile he will have haters whether it’s fair or not. Whatever the exact case may be the guy is doing something right.

Feel free to read about the changes for Demoff below. Comment on whatever you’d like, no real question today just thanks for hanging with us and please do have a fun (and safe) Friday!

“Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff has been promoted to president of team and media operations at Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE), the company announced Thursday. Demoff will now oversee operations of the Rams (NFL), the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Colorado Mammoth (NLL). Demoff, 47, has held a president and chief operating officer role for the Rams for 15 years, a tenure that has included a move back to Los Angeles, the construction of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and a Super Bowl win during the 2021-22 season (held at SoFi Stadium).”

BREAKING: The #Rams are re-signing star guard Kevin Dotson on a 3-year deal worth 48M, sources tell @BleacherReport.



That’s a big 16 APY for Dotson to solidify LA’s O-Line. pic.twitter.com/O7gdwZiv4T — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 7, 2024

“DENVER, CO. – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today key additions to its executive team as part of a corporate-wide restructuring. Long-time KSE Executive Mike Neary will now be Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Development and Los Angeles Rams President **Kevin Demoff** is being named President, Team and Media Operations. “When my father established KSE, it was with the vision of creating a global sports and entertainment organization which has championship standards across the board,” said KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke. “As my father and I take KSE into this next chapter, we are thrilled to add to our executive team Mike and Kevin, two accomplished and passionate leaders both with a long history as part of the KSE family, to help us evolve our organization and better connect our properties not only here in Denver but across the world. Between transformative developments around our venues, the future of fan engagement through dynamic media offerings, and winning more championships, the future of KSE is bright and Kevin and Mike will help us set the standard to deliver for our community and our fans.”

Wrote this in late December, and worth revisiting again with the Rams agreeing to terms with OL Kevin Dotson – you read this and it's easy to see why today's news doesn't come as a surprise: https://t.co/4nBkjzsECh — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 8, 2024

“The changes come a few weeks after Altitude CEO and high-ranking KSE official Matt Hutchings stepped down. KSE said it was on his own volition, though the half-decade-long carrier dispute he was fighting on behalf of Altitude TV was left unresolved. Now there’s a new boss for the network and more importantly perhaps a new boss for Denver’s teams. It’s odd timing given the success of each over the past few seasons with the Avs winning a Cup in 2022 and Nuggets winning a title in 2023. Longtime Nuggets boss Tim Connelly left town in the summer of 2022 after Minnesota lured him away with the possibility of equity in his presidential role. This left the Nuggets with Calvin Booth running the team without a true president, though the team’s Twitter account at one point shared Booth was taking on the role. That post was deleted and Booth has remained just the general manager. Over the same summer, across Ball Arena, Avs legend Joe Sakic ascended to a presidential role.”