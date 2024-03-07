Rams start process of keeping their starting left tackle for 2024

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to put the restricted free agent tender on left tackle A.J. Jackson, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The move starts the process of the Rams being able to keep Jackson in 2024, but doesn’t necessarily guarantee his place on the team at the original round tender price tag, as is assumed will be his value and cost the team roughly $3 million to keep.

If another team signs Jackson, the Rams will have the right to match any offer. If no team comes calling and he signs his tender, Jackson will be on the Rams in 2024 but there’s no guarantee the team won’t look for a replacement in free agency or the draft. After signing right guard Kevin Dotson on Thursday, the Rams are close to having their 2024 offensive line set but need to also make a decision on Coleman Shelton.

Jackson has done well for himself since being signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. At the time, Jackson was thought to be one of the best, if not the best players to go undrafted. He started six games in 2022 and 15 in 2023.

The Rams have a left tackle in place now if they want to keep him and start him, but could also look to other options as Jackson wasn’t necessarily a top-tier option protecting Matthew Stafford’s blindside. Even if L.A. went the route of signing free agent Tyron Smith, having Jackson as insurance for when Smith misses games would be a cheap backup option. The next move could be releasing Joe Noteboom.