Rams sign their top free agent to 3-year contract

The Los Angeles Rams have made their first big signing of the 2024 offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams have re-signed guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year contract worth up to $48M. Dotson’s contract will also have $32M guaranteed.

Dotson re-signing is a big move for general manager Les Snead and the Rams front office. There were some questions on whether or not the Rams would bring Dotson back and some speculation that he would hit free agency and test his value with other teams. With the contract happening four days before the legal tampering period, other teams won’t get that opportunity.

At an average of $16M per year, Dotson becomes the fourth-highest paid right guard behind Chris Lindstrom, and Brandon Scherff. The total value of $48M also makes him the fourth-highest paid right guard.

Snead and McVay have both emphasized consistency, especially on the offensive line where the team improved so much last year from a disappointing 2022. It will be interesting to see now if the Rams work to re-sign center Coleman Shelton. They’ll also have the opportunity to tender left tackle Alaric Jackson. The deadline for that is March 13.

After the Rams traded for Dotson last season prior to Week 1, he immediately made an impact once he saw the field. Following an injury from Alaric Jackson in Week 5, Dotson stepped in at right guard and never looked back. The former Pittsburgh Steeler started every single game the rest of the year, becoming one of the NFL’s top guards.

Re-signing Dotson was a priority for the Rams this offseason and with the three-year contract, he will remain in Los Angeles.