Rams prepared to part ways with 3 key defensive starters from 2023

Though it would have only cost them about $3 million for each player, the Los Angeles Rams are not going to give the restricted free agent tender to three players who had over 2,000 combined defensive snaps for them in 2023. Per reports on Thursday, the Rams will let edge rusher Michael Hoecht, defensive end Jonah Williams, and linebacker Christian Rozeboom test free agency should they not be given new contracts before the start of the legal tampering period on Monday.

L.A. could have given them the original round tender and guaranteed $3 million for any of them, but apparently the Rams are not that worried about losing Hoecht, Williams, or Rozeboom in free agency. Should they be?

Hoecht was by far the most productive and played the most snaps, serving as the team’s starting outside linebacker opposite of rookie Byron Young. Hoecht’s 962 defensive snaps was fourth on the team behind Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Fuller (both free agents), and Young. He also played 206 snaps on special teams.

The Rams could come to a long-term or different short-term contract with Hoecht, but not giving him the tender signals that they probably won’t. Why not? The tender would do no less than give L.A. a bargaining chip and a right to match any offer, which they now lose out on.

Hoecht had six sacks and 81 tackles but clearly does not fit the mold of most edge rushers at 6’4, 310 lbs, and dropping into coverage.

Jonah Williams, a surprise UDFA to make the roster with Hoecht in 2021, played in 598 snaps and 165 on special teams. He had 49 tackles and two sacks. Rozeboom, another UDFA who saw a dramatically increased role in 2023 because the Rams couldn’t afford upgrades, had 79 tackles and an interception while playing in 550 snaps on defense and 320 on special teams.

Rozeboom was third on the team in special teams snaps.

It would seem to me that with over $40 million in cap space, the Rams are prepared to see what’s out there at edge rusher, inside linebacker, and defensive end. The $9 million that would have been allocated to those three players can now be used to sign more serviceable starters, while all of them could still be re-signed at costs below $3 million. I’m not sure that any of them would have a competitive market despite their increased roles in L.A.’s 2023 defense.