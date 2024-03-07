Safety is the new running back

In 2016, Justin Simmons was a third round pick by the team that had just won the Super Bowl. He was the seventh safety off the board following Karl Joseph and Keanu Neal in the first round, then T.J. Green and Vonn Bell in the second round, and Kevin Byard as an early pick in the third. Unfortunately for Simmons, he joined the Broncos at exactly the wrong time as they haven’t even been back to the playoff since then.

But not because of Simmons, a four-time second-team All-Pro safety who was released on Thursday despite not showing any signs of depreciating value in 2023. He may not only be a Bronco at the wrong time, but also a safety at the wrong time.

Luckily for the L.A. Rams, a team without two clear starting safeties for next season, it is also the deepest position in free agency thanks to decisions like Denver’s to release Justin Simmons.

Rams safety position

The Rams have a free agent starter in Jordan Fuller, but don’t be so quick to assume he will be re-signed given all the options available. Fuller isn’t thought to be in the top-10 free agent safeties and it would best serve L.A. to assess their options for change, especially with a new safety hitting the market every day it seems like. Just last year, the Rams waited until August to bring back John Johnson, a safety who had started every game for the Browns in 2022 but couldn’t get an offer until training camp.

Johnson is also a free agent and not likely one to be re-signed any time soon.

L.A.’s two safeties signed to the roster are 2023 seventh rounder Jason Taylor and 2022 seventh rounder Russ Yeast. The team gave Yeast 802 snaps last year, but he did have a league-worst 21.8% missed tackle rate.

Safety market

The Bucs took the best safety on the market off of the market by giving the franchise tag to Antoine Winfield. It’s not an odd decision given that Winfield was a first-team All-Pro and a popular player who helped them win a Super Bowl, just keep in mind that Simmons was tagged in 2020 so sometimes these “can’t lose ‘em” players are lost within a few years. I’m sure that Tampa will try their best to give Winfield a top-of-the-market deal while he’s young but you could argue that other ‘top-of-the-market’ safety contracts aren’t helping teams win games.

I haven’t heard much else other than complaints from Chargers fans about Derwin James’ “fall-off” since signing a position-record $19 million/year contract in 2022. Minkah Fitzpatrick can’t be expected to lead the NFL in interceptions every season, but he had zero in 2023 and missed seven games. Like running backs, injuries seem to follow the position pretty closely.

Budda Baker missed five games, Marcus Williams has missed 13 in the last two seasons, Grant Delpit, who I’m not even sure how he got on this list, missed four games.

It’s a physical position that requires a lot of running/covering space and a lot of violence. Simmons missed five games in 2022 and two games in 2023, so Denver could have been worried that it only gets worse from here and they aren’t the only team that moved on from safeties this week.

2024 safety free agents

The Bills released Jordan Poyer, a Pro Bowl safety in 2022 and an All-Pro in 2021. He is turning 33 in the offseason. The Seahawks released Quandre Diggs, 31, a Pro Bowl safety from 2020-2022 who hasn’t missed any games recently but did suffer a broken leg right before the 2022 offseason. The Eagles released Kevin Byard, a ball-hawking safety from 2017-2022 with the Titans but lacking game-changing turnovers since then. He is 30.

Fans could have argued a year ago that Simmons, Poyer, Diggs, and Byard were four of the top-10 safeties in the NFL. Today, they are free agents.

They join a list that already includes Eddie Jackson, Kamren Curl, Xavier McKinney, Geno Stone, Julian Blackmon, Jordan Whitehead, CJ Gardner-Johnson, DeShon Elliott, Tashaun Gipson, Darnell Savage, Mike Edwards, Rayshawn Jenkins, Jeremy Chinn, Jamal Adams, Alohi Gilman, Micah Hyde, Brandon Jones, Fuller, Johnson, Jayron Kearse, and Marcus Maye.

It’s hard to find above-average starters at most positions in free agency. At safety, many of the best starters are free agents. Teams typically don’t lose players they “can’t lose”, but at safety and running back the options are overflowing. To the point where a GM probably shouldn’t commit to any safety because I could look at this year’s Pro Bowl list—Baker, Fitzpatrick, and Julian Love especially—and possibly sign them within a year.

The exceptions would be Kyle Hamilton, because he’s signed for three more years on his Ravens rookie contract, and Jessie Bates III, arguably the NFL’s top safety in 2023 and is only 27. But even in Bates’ case...do we know for sure he won’t be available in 2026? At that point he’ll be 29, and he’ll cost a lot more money, and it won’t be guaranteed, and he’ll need to avoid being injured for the next two seasons.

That’s like saying that there’s no way that Saquon Barkley would be available, or Josh Jacobs, or Tony Pollard, or Austin Ekeler, or A.J. Dillon. All readily available running backs.

What do Rams do at safety?

Well, they probably don’t re-sign Fuller or Johnson. They also probably don’t start Yeast and Taylor. They probably do sign two safeties in free agency who cost a lot less than you’d think they would, like Diggs and Savage for example, with no money guaranteed beyond 2024.

By the way, in Simmons’ 2016 draft class:

Karl Joseph was a bust, by the Raiders of course. Keanu Neal was fine and then missed two whole seasons with injury and was never right again. T.J. Green made 12 career starts. Vonn Bell has mostly been a starter for the last eight years, but played for three different teams since 2019 and will be on a fourth team in 2024. Byard was a two-time All-Pro who was available at the top of the third round. Darian Thompson, the last safety picked over Simmons, hung around for six years but never quite made it. Seventh rounder Jayron Kearse has outlasted most everyone picked ahead of him and started 13 games for the Cowboys in 2023.

The first rounders in 2017 were Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker, and Jabrill Peppers.

In 2018, it was Fitzpatrick, James, and Terrell Edmunds.

In 2019, it was Savage and Jonathan Abram.

In 2020, there were no first round safeties.

In 2021, there were no first round safeties.

In 2022, it was Hamilton, then Daxton Hill and Lewis Cine were the last two picks of day one.

In 2023, there were no first round safeties.

In 2024, there aren’t any surefire first round safeties.

Yep, sounds like running back to me.