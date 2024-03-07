Report indicates Rams have begun extension talks with this player

The Los Angeles Rams have started talks on a contract extension with middle linebacker Ernest Jones, according to a report by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue:

Inside linebacker Ernest Jones is a candidate for an early extension and preliminary talks have begun, multiple sources briefed on those conversations said, but there isn’t a rush here from either side. The Rams usually do those types of deals after OTAs, or into training camp.

Los Angeles selected Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He contributed as a rookie to LA’s historic victory in Super Bowl LVI, including a forced incompletion on fourth down against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones took a back seat in his second season when the Rams signed veteran Bobby Wagner, though he took over the defensive play calling duties in 2023.

Jones has carved out a key role on the Rams’ defense as a run stuffer and plus interior pass rusher. His pass coverage skills could be holding him back from being discussed in the same conversation as the Fred Warner’s (49ers) and Roquan Smith’s (Ravens) of the world.

The Rams are seemingly choosing Jones as a building block on their defense beyond 2024 and are potentially showing a financial commitment that they traditionally have not made to off-ball linebackers. The team historically wraps up any contract extensions for players on existing contracts around training camp, so it could be some time before we hear an update between Jones and the Rams.