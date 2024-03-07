Rams may repeat a similar scenario by signing this free agent WR

The Los Angeles Rams were rumored to be in on Buccaneers WR Mike Evans last week before he decided to resign with Tampa Bay. If that is the case, it means LA could be looking at another wideout to pair with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson. If the Rams are looking to add another wide receiver on the outside, why not try and repeat history by signing another former Buffalo Bills WR in the form of Gabe Davis?

In 2017, Los Angeles took a chance on free agent Robert Woods. Woods had never broken 1,000 yards in a season, and was viewed as a decent number two guy when the Bills let him walk at the end of his rookie contract, much like Davis now. The Rams were willing to take a chance on Woods, and Davis’ similar stats coming out of Buffalo could interest them again.

Robert Woods with Buffalo (2013-2016) - 203 receptions, 2,451 yards and 12 TDs

Gabe Davis with Buffalo (2020-2023) - 163 receptions, 2,730 yards and 27 TDs

The biggest difference between the two former Bills is that Davis is slightly larger at 6’2’’ 215 lbs, which has allowed him to be a bigger threat on the outside and in the red zone. While they are close in yardage, Davis has more than double the touchdowns on 40 less receptions. His 27 touchdown catches rank him 16th for most receiving TDs since 2020. That’s impressive considering he’s battling for opportunities behind Stefon Diggs, who had the fifth-most touchdown catches during the same time span.

Woods was probably more of a burner at the time, but Davis definitely does not lack the speed to get open deep and track the ball with the best of them. His height and ability to high-point the ball could be a valuable asset to a Rams team that struggled in the red zone late in the season.

Davis’ biggest issue is consistency in his play. In 2023, he started the season slow, then exploded for 130 yard and a touchdown in Week 3. He followed that up with two weeks of no receptions, but again got hot and had 12 reception, 105 yards and a touchdown vs. Philly the next game. Davis has shown he can make clutch plays and be a difference maker, but Sean McVay and Los Angeles would need to find a way to help him become more consistent as a player.

At the end of the day it will all come down to what Davis is expecting from a contract. Woods inked a 5-year $34 million dollar deal with the Rams in 2017, however I doubt LA will be shelling those kind of numbers out for Davis with Nacua and Kupp on the roster. That said, if Davis chooses to take a one-year prove it deal similar in style to Juju Smith-Schuster coming out of Pittsburgh, he could end up being a perfect fit in Los Angeles.

On a one-year deal, Davis would have no long-term commitment from the team, allowing the Rams to still draft a young developmental WR. It would also allow the 24-year-old to bet on himself, and with a stellar year, possibly earn himself some more prospects on a long-term deal next offseason. If LA could get Davis for roughly $8-10 million range this season, or even annually on a two-year deal, I think it would solidify their already impressive wide receiver group, while bringing some more size and speed to the outside and in the red zone.