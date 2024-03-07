Random Ramsdom: Bills released this safety, should Les Snead add them?

The Los Angeles Rams, and every other team, has some big time decisions to make as they prepare for the upcoming season. LA may have a need at safety and the Buffalo Bills released Jordan Poyer, and he may be worth a look by Les Snead and Sean McVay. There is also news that defenisve back Darious Williams is availble. The Rams appear to have a few different directions they can go with their secondary. Do you think LA has more of a need at safety or cornerback? Perhaps an equal need at both?

“With the beginning of the NFL’s free agency period just days away, teams are making moves to free up as much cap space as possible. One of those teams is the Buffalo Bills, who just released veteran Jordan Poyer. In a move that will clear up $5.7 million in cap space for the Bills, the one-time first-team All-Pro is once again a free agent after re-signing with Buffalo last offseason. And though he is on the wrong side of 30, at 32 years old, Poyer will surely attract interest from teams around the league, including possibly the Los Angeles Rams.”

“The team wants to improve, but not at the sake of pulling future draft pick out of the teams ammo box. After all, we have seen just how effective the team can be in any given NFL Draft in later rounds (RB Kyren Williams and WR Puka Nacua are just two examples). With that in mind, here are three players who could fill needs on the Rams roster, but have no ill effects on the team’s compensatory pick algorithm. Option III: Refurbish a formal SB QBs career? There is a great deal of intrigue surrounding the LA Rams, and how this team may plan to address the absence of a bona fide backup quarterback. Will the team draft a quarterback? Will this team consider trading for a quarterback? Or will the team be able to re-sign last year’s backup quarterback Carson Wentz?”

“One player that the team has been eyeing for a while is Brian Burns, but the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him on Tuesday. A more realistic option for the Rams now could be New York Jets free agent Bryce Huff. Despite not starting a single game, this past season was the first time that Huff has gotten significant playing time since he went undrafted back in 2020. But now, the rest of the league has seen what he can do, and he could be a good fit for the Rams. Huff tallied 10 sacks in just under 350 snaps this past season. He was also third in the league in pass rush win rate and was able to get to the quarterback consistently, which is something that the Rams could use.”

